Fremont mayor: City seeing record growth, development

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg announced this week that the city is seeing record growth and development.

The city has seen several recently completed projects including the mixed-use apartment and commercial renovation of the 505 building downtown, a number of new shops and restaurants and the city’s airport terminal construction.

Spellerberg’s announcement came after the city’s building and planning department reported more than $100 million in new building projects this quarter.

“Reporting over $100 million in new building projects this quarter is quite an accomplishment,” Spellerberg said in a news release.

The city is seeing several projects in the permit or building process.

This includes more than $20 million in private business development and expansion projects in Tech Park and Gallery 23 as well as approximately $10 million in manufacturing and food processing plant expansions.

In addition, Keene Memorial Library recently broke ground on a $9.4 million expansion project. The project is designed to provide upgraded technology and the updated facility will continue to be a place where people have access to information, educational materials and meeting space.

The new terminal at Fremont Municipal Airport includes a conference room, front area and pilots’ lounge. It will have three offices available to be rented out.

Through the Fremont Public Schools 2021 bond issue, the city building and planning department has seen $60 million of building and renovation projects for local schools.

Among the projects are renovations at Milliken Park, Fremont High School and the Lenihan building. New buildings will be built for Washington and Howard elementary schools.

A new Clarmar Elementary School will be built southeast of the intersection of Luther Road and East 23rd Street in Fremont.

“Our access to quality job opportunities, additional housing choices, excellent schools, and accessible location make Fremont the perfect place to work better, live better,” Spellerberg said. “We truly have a bright future.”

Construction activity includes housing development too, with three separate apartment projects investing $18 million locally, one national home builder breaking ground in Fremont for their first time and local builders continuing to build affordable housing.

“Although the direction of the national economy is questionable, there is no question locally,” said Chief Building Inspector Mark Byrd. “Growth in Fremont is booming.”