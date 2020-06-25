Fremont Methodist Health receives over 150 gowns from local sewers

The new gowns can be used anywhere from five to nine times, Shanahan said.

“We’re very fortunate in Fremont, as we are one of the few hospitals that have our own laundry services,” she said. “And so our laundry team is able to mark and chart how many uses, how many washes and then really inspect that material to determine if it should or shouldn’t go back out for use, if it meets our qualifications.”

Throughout the process, Shanahan said she’s worked with the sewing teams to be able to make the most out of the provided material.

“I learned a ton about sewing working with amazing women that were willing to teach and educate and then give us feedback on how much material to use, which material worked, how best to sew to it, which tie materials worked,” she said. “So without a true collaboration and amazing communication, we would have never ended up with this amazing product.”

As well as the opportunity to help others out, Beckwith said sewing the gowns has given her personal joy.

“On Tuesday, a friend of mine and I took a bunch of them over to Shawn at the hospital, and she said that the nurses liked the ones we were making better than the ones that they had ordered in,” she said. “It just makes you feel really good when you see that.”