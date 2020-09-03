Fremont Midland Entertainment Series cancels fall concert series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series will not host concerts during the fall season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The decision to cancel the touring concerts scheduled from August through December 2020 was made by the series’ touring company, Allied Concert Services, during the summer.

“We’re still in good shape,” FMES Vice President Maribeth Losee said. “We are just making sure that everybody is safe, from the performers to the attendees.”

Any individuals who purchased a renewal for 2020-21 season tickets has been issued a refund. Losee said that equates to about 80 memberships that were refunded.

Losee added there is hope for a spring season, but that decision will not be made until later in the fall.

“At that point we’ll come up with a plan for the programs and costs, because obviously our cost is going to be way different,” she said.

All shows that were originally scheduled for the fall season have been rescheduled for next year.

“We’re going to have the same shows appearing next fall that we’re not having this year, which is kind of nice,” Losee said.