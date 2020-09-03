Fremont Midland Entertainment Series cancels fall concert series

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series will not host concerts during the fall season due to COVID-19 concerns.
The decision to cancel the touring concerts scheduled from August through December 2020 was made by the series’ touring company, Allied Concert Services, during the summer.
“We’re still in good shape,” FMES Vice President Maribeth Losee said. “We are just making sure that everybody is safe, from the performers to the attendees.”
Any individuals who purchased a renewal for 2020-21 season tickets has been issued a refund. Losee said that equates to about 80 memberships that were refunded.
Losee added there is hope for a spring season, but that decision will not be made until later in the fall.
“At that point we’ll come up with a plan for the programs and costs, because obviously our cost is going to be way different,” she said.
All shows that were originally scheduled for the fall season have been rescheduled for next year.
“We’re going to have the same shows appearing next fall that we’re not having this year, which is kind of nice,” Losee said.
Losee said the largest impact from the lack of shows will be the missed opportunity for the community to enjoy much-needed entertainment.
“It’s just been crazy,” she said.
The concert series traditionally takes place at Al Bahe Gymnasium. Losee said FMES plans to comply with whatever protocols Fremont Public Schools has in place for the gymnasium once concerts resume.
She said those protocols would likely include mandatory mask usage, distanced seating and ushering guests in and out of the gymnasium.
“That is something that we’ve talked about, but we don’t know yet until we find out what the high school’s protocols are going to be,” she said.
Losee said she looks forward to getting people back in to experience the shows FMES sponsors, however that may happen.
“We will have the protocols in place for people to attend,” she said. “That will go forward and, hopefully at some point down the line, we won’t need them because this is all gone, but who knows for sure when that is.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.