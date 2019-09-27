Erica Ellis said it all started last year on Christmas Day.
While at his grandmother’s house, her 11-year-old son, Steven Bowie Ellis, Jr., or “Bowie,” slipped on the waxed floor and hurt his arm. Bowie, who has high-functioning autism, had difficulty expressing his pain to his mother.
After taking him to the ER for a cast, Ellis said her son started having pain in his wrist as well.
“They sent me back to the orthopedic, and during that appointment, I realized in hindsight what was going on,” she said. “He had a horrible bloody nose. It was just a faucet, and it wouldn’t stop.”
On March 8, Bowie was diagnosed with pre-B acute lymphoblastic leukemia. ALL is a disease in the bone marrow and is the most common type of cancer for children.
Prior to his diagnosis, Bowie got sick with influenza A from his sisters, Ellis said. She said he was in extreme pain, but started to get a bit better, so she decided to send him back to school.
“That whole week, I got a call every single day,” she said. “Bowie wasn’t wanting to walk to class, he couldn’t use his pencils.”
On Friday morning, the day of Bowie’s diagnosis, Ellis received a call from a school nurse who had noticed him looking pale in the cafeteria. After checking on him, she noticed his heart was racing and he had low blood pressure.
After getting Bowie to a pediatric center and getting a blood sample from him, Ellis said she was told that Bowie could possibly have leukemia.
“I kind of blew it off and thought it was just a bone infection,” she said. “I get a call back at 2 o’clock and a nurse said, ‘Erica you need to come back in.’”
After his diagnosis, Bowie was taken to the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha and had a bone marrow biopsy, which revealed that 85% of his bone marrow was leukemia blasts. Since then, Bowie, now 12, has undergone chemotherapy over 60 times.
Ellis said there have been ups and downs in the treatment, including when Bowie went into anaphylactic shock after an allergic reaction during one of his chemotherapy sessions.
There are three phases Bowie has to go through before starting maintenance, which will last three-and-a-half years. He is currently on the third phase, called delayed intensification.
“So in about two months, we’re hoping to be in maintenance and maybe he can return to school, because right now he can’t,” Ellis said. “This is probably the hardest phase in his body. He’s losing all his hair. It’s very sad, but we have such a great support system.”
Last Friday, Ellis and her children attended a gala by Angels Among Us, an Omaha charity that supports families with pediatric cancer. Bowie was able to make his own plate out of glass, which was auctioned off for $310. The money will go to fund care packages for families in the area.
Ellis said she was thankful for the staff at the Children’s Hospital, which she said had been kind and supportive of Bowie.
“It is a process, but right now, I would say he’s doing amazing as far as understanding what’s going on and not being afraid,” she said. “I told him it’s OK to cry, it’s OK to be sad, and if you need a break, just tell him you need a break.”
Throughout the process, Ellis also said she’s tried to be as open and honest with Bowie as she could possibly be.
“He’s always sat with us through the doctors talking, and they always talked to him too,” she said. “He listens very well. You might not think he’s paying attention to you, but he very much is.”
But even through the chemotherapy and testing, Ellis said her son has remained positive.
“Right now, he’s so happy,” she said. “He’s very happy because he doesn’t have to go to school right now. He has siblings who have to go, so he laughs all the time.”
Ellis also said Bowie has started to become more comfortable with touching people, and has given tons of high-fives and hugs to the hospital staff.
“He’s really made some really good relationships with the people at the hospitals and the clinics,” Ellis said. “It’s nice to see that because it’s really hard to reach out to people, especially when they’ve never experienced it.”
Although some parents may not want to think about the possibility of leukemia, Ellis said that more people need to watch for the signs, including fatigue, grumpiness and nosebleeds.
“Those little tiny things all added up to the actual symptoms of leukemia, and you don’t really even think about that it could be a possibility,” she said. “So I’d like to see more awareness.”
Ellis said she used to worry about the little stuff, like issues with friends and family. But after Bowie’s diagnosis, she said they stopped affecting her.
“Once you see the real big picture when this is put in front of you, you really realize some of that stuff you were worrying about before really didn’t matter at all,” she said. “It’s an eye-opener and has definitely changed our lives.”
More information and updates on Bowie’s story can be found at the Facebook page “Bowies Battle with Leukemia—ALL.”