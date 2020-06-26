Fremont Municipal Building to start construction on new elevator, parking

The Fremont Municipal Building will start construction of a new elevator on the west side of the building this Monday.
The Elevator Addition Project aims to finish construction this November. The project will also include new angled parking on the west side with an accessibility ramp.
City Executive Assistant Lottie Mitchell said the project had been one of the first that the city discussed when she joined three years ago.
“When we started having those conversations, people were saying, ‘We’ve been trying to do this for the last 10 years,’” she said. “It’s been on the list of things to address, and we’ve finally been able to do so.”
Until construction is completed, the west entrance to the building will be closed, as well as the interior parking lot. However, the drive-thru will remain open.
“The existing elevator will remain in service for the majority of the project,” Mitchell said. “It won’t be until the very end that we may have a short time frame where we don’t have an elevator, but we’ll make sure to share that information when the time comes.”
While the current elevator is only 32 inches wide, Mitchell said the new elevator’s opening will be more than 36 inches with a larger radius to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
“We’re a recipient of federal funds, and as a recipient of federal funds, you’re required to identify where your ADA deficiencies are and have a transition plan on how to address those deficiencies,” she said. “And so that’s kind of how this has all come about as well, as it’s been identified within the deficiency plan.”
A majority of the project’s funding comes from a Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to the city. Dicon Corporation is in charge of construction on the project.
After construction on the elevator finishes, the parking section will begin construction, Mitchell said.
“The elevator will go in, then they’ll grade and pour the concrete for the parking,” she said. “So it’ll be one of the last things to happen.”
Mitchell said she couldn’t wait to see the new elevator and parking lot and that she was appreciative of people’s patience during the project.
“It’ll have just a couple of different traffic pattern changes,” she said, “but otherwise, it should be pretty minimal interruptions.”
