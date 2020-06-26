Fremont Municipal Building to start construction on new elevator, parking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Municipal Building will start construction of a new elevator on the west side of the building this Monday.

The Elevator Addition Project aims to finish construction this November. The project will also include new angled parking on the west side with an accessibility ramp.

City Executive Assistant Lottie Mitchell said the project had been one of the first that the city discussed when she joined three years ago.

“When we started having those conversations, people were saying, ‘We’ve been trying to do this for the last 10 years,’” she said. “It’s been on the list of things to address, and we’ve finally been able to do so.”

Until construction is completed, the west entrance to the building will be closed, as well as the interior parking lot. However, the drive-thru will remain open.

“The existing elevator will remain in service for the majority of the project,” Mitchell said. “It won’t be until the very end that we may have a short time frame where we don’t have an elevator, but we’ll make sure to share that information when the time comes.”