Fremont, National Weather Service assesses damage after Wednesday storm

After the dramatic and quick storm that overtook eastern Nebraska Wednesday afternoon, agencies and cities worked to assess the damage.

Aside from a few branches down and a few trash cans sent tumbling down the street, Fremont emerged relatively unscathed.Lottie Mitchell, City of Fremont Executive Assistant, said the damage in the Fremont area was not as extensive as in other areas of the state.

“We had a large power outage in the middle portion of town, but our crews were able to restore it in just over an hour,” she said. “There were a few properties with trees down. We had a couple of utility poles go down and those caused some smaller isolated outages. For the most part, from a utility standpoint, the damage was minimal. There was no large-scale damage, it was all localized.”

Fremont received .44 inches of rain during the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Becky Kern, a meteorologist at the NWS in Valley recalled her personal experience and what they saw across the state.

“I’ve worked here for 21 years and I’ve never had to shelter in place before. I was like ‘Holy Cow’,” she said.

Kern said that observations on radar by the NWS saw that the path of a possible tornado was going to make its way through where the Omaha/Valley NWS facility is located.

“We had our operations switch over to our Hastings office while we sheltered. After it passed we got back up and went right back to work,” she said.

As the storm made its way over eastern Nebraska and into Iowa, crews with the NWS were sent to assess the damage left in its path.

“We saw a lot of wind damage. We saw big trees down and roofs ripped off. We have teams verifying even now if this was because of tornadoes or strong winds. Overall wind damage was causing the damage,” Kern said.

During the storm and its aftermath, people across the state started reporting low visibility but also the smell of a campfire. While unusual the NWS has an explanation.

“In Kansas, there was a massive wildfire. The strong winds were near the surface blowing 70 to 80 miles per hour. The smoke and dust from the fire were rapidly being shifted away from that area,” Kern said.

Though the fire in Kansas posed little risk to Nebraska residents, besides visibility concerns and an obnoxious smell, Kern said it was lucky that the fire in Kansas was the only one.

“We did not see any wildfires in our area. What probably prevented that was the fact we had high humidity that day. That put moisture in the fuel, like dry grass. So there was a little to burn and because people got the word out, people were not burning anything,” Kern said.

Early reports Monday from the NWS showed a possibility of fires breaking out across eastern Nebraska from Wednesday’s storm because of wind damage knocking down power lines and creating electrical arcs.

Throughout the storm though, numerous reports of tornadoes cropped up as it moved over the eastern edge of the state. However, the NWS is still investigating and has not yet ruled any as tornados or cases of strong winds.

In the aftermath, Kern mentioned the positives of preparation and the hope of few to no casualties in the area from the storm.

“Thankfully we have no knowledge of injuries or fatalities and that speaks volumes to the preparation,” she said. “Schools were being let out early which is good because this was all happening at about when schools get out. This could have been so much worse had people not taken action and gotten home. Preparation in this case really paid out.”

