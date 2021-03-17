Fremont-native Ehren Parks sees untapped entertainment potential in Fremont, surrounding area

“He said: ‘Everybody from the bellboy and bus hop to the homeless guys has a screenplay,’” Parks said.

With that, Parks got to work on developing another screenplay. Eventually, Hunter turned Parks on to the UCLA Professional Program, a series of online classes meant to help aspiring filmmakers produce their own screenplays.

“It’s kind of more like a trade school than an art school,” Parks said. “They’re not teaching you to write your feelings or teach you how to write, but they’re teaching you how to write Hollywood screenplays, which is cool because not a lot of programs are like that.”

In 2005, Parks applied and was accepted to The New School, a private university in New York City where he went on to receive a Masters of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and Fiction.

The transition to the Big Apple came with its own set of challenges for Parks. The Nebraska native didn’t come from the same background as many of his peers. Those first months were a “culture shock,” he said.

“These people read like 800-page novels while I was shooting hoops in high school,” he said.