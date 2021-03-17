Fremont-native Ehren Parks sees untapped entertainment potential in Fremont, surrounding area

Ehren Parks has had his eyes on life behind the camera lens since an early age.
Parks, who grew up in Fremont, has spent his career producing and writing several different films, television series and documentaries over the last 15 years.
That work has also taken him across the country, giving him the opportunity to experience life in show business in entertainment meccas such as Los Angeles and New York City.
Now, Parks has returned to his Nebraska roots and is ready to showcase the potential for filmmaking on the prairie.
Parks, along with Nebraska natives Chad Bishoff and Erich Hover, produced “La Flamme Rouge.” The film, directed by Falls City natives Brent and Derek Maze, was filmed mostly on location in Fremont prior to the 2019 floods.
“La Flamme Rouge” premiered with a live screening at Aksarben Theaters in Omaha on Saturday as part of the Omaha Film Festival.
From an early age, Parks said he always wanted to be a writer and a filmmaker.
“When I was a kid, I would always find myself critiquing movies,” Parks said.
Parks’ parents, both of whom were connected to Fremont Public Schools through teaching and athletics, served as a positive example to pursue a career that fell in line with his passions.
Parks attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a degree in broadcast journalism. It was the College of Journalism and Mass Communications where Parks first got his hands on a camera.
“Once I got pretty advanced at that, I heard about this new media productions major they had in the theater department, which would later become the Johnny Carson School of Theatre & Film,” he said.
While in Lincoln, Parks met Lew Hunter, a longtime Nebraska-raised producer and writer who also serves as a professor of screenwriting at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Theater, Film and Television.
“He was just this incredible breath of fresh air,” Parks said. “He was the first person I’ve ever met that knew what they were talking about when it came to the industry and he was not a cynical jerk.”
Hunter told Parks to send a screenplay if he ever completed one. Over the summer of his senior year, Parks did just that.
“I started writing my first screenplay and I finished it,” he said. “I submitted it and he said: ‘All right, that’s great. Now I want you to write four more.”
Hunter told Parks that he would need to compile a catalogue of screenplays in order to be considered serious in the entertainment industry.
“He said: ‘Everybody from the bellboy and bus hop to the homeless guys has a screenplay,’” Parks said.
With that, Parks got to work on developing another screenplay. Eventually, Hunter turned Parks on to the UCLA Professional Program, a series of online classes meant to help aspiring filmmakers produce their own screenplays.
“It’s kind of more like a trade school than an art school,” Parks said. “They’re not teaching you to write your feelings or teach you how to write, but they’re teaching you how to write Hollywood screenplays, which is cool because not a lot of programs are like that.”
In 2005, Parks applied and was accepted to The New School, a private university in New York City where he went on to receive a Masters of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and Fiction.
The transition to the Big Apple came with its own set of challenges for Parks. The Nebraska native didn’t come from the same background as many of his peers. Those first months were a “culture shock,” he said.
“These people read like 800-page novels while I was shooting hoops in high school,” he said.
Despite the initial obstacles, Parks made the most out of the new experience. In fact, his time at The New School ultimately led to his first professional production gig.
That job, an associate producer position on the TV series “Under Fire,” helped spark his desire to become a producer.
So, Parks return to Los Angeles in 2008 to return to UCLA where he received a Masters of Fine Arts in Screenwriting.
He graduated from UCLA in 2010, toward the end of the Great Recession. In the early 2000s, Parks said it was “not out of the realm of possibility” for UCLA graduates to land a six-to-seven figure development deal at a studio.
“That all went away when I was in school, so we were kind of scrambling,” Parks said.
Parks was tutoring kids after graduating when a friend from New York offered him an opportunity to production. However, it came with a caveat.
“He was like: ‘Hey, I can get you back in, but you have to start as a transcriber,’” Parks said. “So I had to kind of go back two steps on my resume and get into the post production and transcribing.”
From there, Parks worked various productions, including series on TV and documentaries, before reuniting with a screenwriting professor from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Parks was ultimately offered a position as a screenwriting instructor in July 2018 and has since taught at the university.
Additionally, Parks has completed various corporate video projects for businesses on the side, including the City of Fremont’s “Here We Grow” promotional video.
In 2019, Brent and Derek Maze came to Parks with the idea for “La Flamme Rouge.”
“I just really liked them,” he said. “They’re good kids. They told me that they hooked up with some investors and they wanted to show them how to do a movie or teach them how to do it.”
Over the course of 16 days, which consisted of several 12-hour workdays that went up until 3 a.m., the recently debuted movie was filmed in Fremont, Lincoln and Omaha.
Parks said production like “Las Flamme Rouge” can help put Fremont and the state on the map when it comes to filmmaking.
He pointed to locations like Scottsbluff in western Nebraska as prime, untapped locations for potential filmmakers to shoot in the future.
That, along with the presence of the Omaha Film Festival, could help further develop the state’s entertainment potential.
“Johnny Carson didn’t put $50 million into UNL so that we could train people to go to the polls, that’s not what he was thinking,” Parks said. “He wanted to build something here.”