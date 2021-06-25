Fremont native receives recognition for Civil Air Patrol wind tunnel project

Spangler graduated from Fremont High School in 1962 and later went on to attend the University of Nebraska. He spent 35 years in pediatric cardiology at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania and as a professor of pediatrics at the University of South Dakota’s School of Medicine.

Although he was unable to fly, Spangler spent time with flight simulators, including one he built in his basement as a replica of a Boeing 737.

“I’m going to get to fly one way or another,” he said.

After rejoining CAP, Spangler now runs a total of nine flight simulators across the state. With the Rushmore Squadron, he’s a health and aerospace education officer and gives lectures and classes to cadets.

“We do rocket teaching and have a program, STEM kits that we can get that have rockets in them,” Spangler said. “And the cadets build these, and then we go out and have a competition to see whose goes the furthest and the highest and stuff like that.”

Spangler said he was approached by South Dakota Wing Commander Nicholas Gengler, who suggested he speak to people in the squadron to see what they’d want him to teach.