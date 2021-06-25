Fremont native receives recognition for Civil Air Patrol wind tunnel project

Decades after his time in the Civil Air Patrol’s Fremont Cadet Squadron, John Spangler wanted to give back to the organization.
Although he lost his pilot’s license due to cancer, Spangler continued to be involved in aviation until his retirement as a pediatric cardiologist and professor in 2017.
“I looked around and I said, ‘What can I give to Civil Air Patrol for what they did for me back then?’” he said. “Because they did a lot, and it made a difference and it had an impact on my life, so I wanted to return that.”
Now as an aerospace education officer with the South Dakota Wing’s Rushmore Composite Squadron, Maj. Spangler’s work has received recognition with the development of a wind tunnel, which simulates objects in flight.
At the CAP North Central Region and Iowa Wing Annual Conference on May 22, Spangler gave a speech and demonstration of the tunnel and was honored as the North Central Region Aerospace Educator of the Year.
Spangler presented the wind tunnel at the South Dakota Wing Conference on June 12 and won the Major General Jeanne M. Holm Aerospace Officer of the Year Award.
Originally from Fremont, Spangler said he always wanted to be a pilot and was inspired by his father, who joined CAP at the end of World War II.
“I kind of got my key from that and I got hooked into airplanes and flying,” he said. “And at a time in my life when I needed to branch out and have new friends, but also new horizons in my life, I joined Civil Air Patrol.”
Spangler said CAP has three missions for its cadets: providing search and rescue from both the ground and the sky, community service and airspace education, as he received his pilot’s license from the organization.
For Spangler, Nebraska Wing’s Fremont Cadet Squadron gave him a support system during his stressful teenage years.
“It’s very important to have these guys, these kids, both male and female, come out and learn about being adults in an adult world,” he said. “And this is a transition mechanism that works very well, that gets them from a home situation into being away from home.”
Spangler said all of his work in CAP is dedicated to Major Tracy Diers, commander of the Fremont Cadet Squadron during his time there. Diers was killed in an airplane accident in Omaha in 1987 with his wife, Marilyn.
A friend of Spangler’s father, Diers would take a young Spangler along with him on trips in the sky.
“He made a difference to a huge number of people,” he said. “Of the five guys in my little clutch in high school, four of the five went into aviation. And there’s a reason for that.”
Spangler graduated from Fremont High School in 1962 and later went on to attend the University of Nebraska. He spent 35 years in pediatric cardiology at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania and as a professor of pediatrics at the University of South Dakota’s School of Medicine.
Although he was unable to fly, Spangler spent time with flight simulators, including one he built in his basement as a replica of a Boeing 737.
“I’m going to get to fly one way or another,” he said.
After rejoining CAP, Spangler now runs a total of nine flight simulators across the state. With the Rushmore Squadron, he’s a health and aerospace education officer and gives lectures and classes to cadets.
“We do rocket teaching and have a program, STEM kits that we can get that have rockets in them,” Spangler said. “And the cadets build these, and then we go out and have a competition to see whose goes the furthest and the highest and stuff like that.”
Spangler said he was approached by South Dakota Wing Commander Nicholas Gengler, who suggested he speak to people in the squadron to see what they’d want him to teach.
“I ran into a fellow from Custer who said, ‘I think we could have a wonderful impact if we just had a wind tunnel,’” Spangler said. “We could teach them all about how an airplane flies and why, and that would be a great thing to teach the kids who have no other way to know that.’”
After considering the idea, Spangler began work on the project last year. He spent the first three weeks on the four-and-a-half-month project studying each morning and sitting in on classes at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
“Although I was a pilot, I was not trained in mathematical computations and stuff like that,” he said. “And you have to have some of that knowledge to have a wind tunnel or what you’re going to make will be a failure.”
At the School of Mines, Spangler got hands-on experience with a supersonic wind tunnel, one of three in the world. After enough research, Spangler began work on the project with the help of other CAP members and donors.
“We used a lot of things off the shelf that we could buy at the local hardware stores, and all of that stuff then was either donated or supplied by personnel,” he said. “Somebody would say, ‘Well, I’ll fund that for you. Go buy all the tin work you need to have.’”
One of the biggest donations made to the project was an industrial air handler, donated by a local business.
“The air handler in there blows wind through our ductwork at 8 knots, just less than 20 knots and 31 knots,” Spangler said. “Thirty-one knots is a pretty brisk wind through a little thing like that, so that really makes the performance of a wing come out.”
Spangler constructed nine different wings for the wind tunnel, including those of a bird, an airliner, a jet fighter, a light plane and an aircraft built by the Wright brothers.
“We’ve got LED lights on the inside of this wind tunnel so you can look in through a glass door to see things flying,” Spangler said. “But we also were able to put a GoPro inside of the wind tunnel while this was all running, which was just awesome.”
As he was building the wind tunnel, Spangler said another CAP member provided equipment to provide information on the grams of lift for a wing in flight.
“So he gives the quantitative, the wind tunnel I have gives qualitative data,” he said. “The first one’s pretty pictures, the second is muscle.”
Additionally, another member provided a smoke rake to blow smoke through tiny tubes as an object takes flight in the wind tunnel.
“You can see what the air flow patterns are, you can tell that it’s going to have trouble doing lifting at this angle and at this air speed,” Spangler said. “It’s all very neat, so there are three phases to it.”
After months of work, the project was finally completed at the beginning of the year. Since its debut in January, Spangler said the wind tunnel has received positive response from the cadets and members of the CAP.
“So that was very gratifying and kind of made it all worthwhile to have somebody pat you on the back,” he said. “But the real pat on the back is watching the cadets go through it, that’s what really is very, very neat.”
Now with the wind tunnel set to become a traveling teaching tool to further aerospace education within CAP, Spangler said he’s hoping the project will push younger people into a career in aviation.
“The fact is, it’s not all scary mathematics,” he said. “In fact, there’s a lot of interesting things, some of which are just outright fun like firing a rocket up in the air, others which are very much teaching tools, which get people in the area interested in aviation or aerodynamics one way or another.”
As CAP gave him so much as a young child and now as an older man, Spangler said the wind tunnel is his way of passing on knowledge to younger generations.
“I get a tremendous reward myself for using it, teaching with it because I can see the light come on in a student’s eyes about aerodynamics,” he said. “It gives me goosebumps to think that.”