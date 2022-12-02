Fremont native touring Europe with rising 'glam rock' band

A Fremont High School graduate and native of the city is living out his dreams, currently leading his three-member “glam rock” band on an extensive, multi-country tour in Europe.

Sam “Spade” Morris, now 37, graduated from Fremont High School in 2003 and grew up in the city before heading off to college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he majored in journalism hoping to be a radio deejay.

Instead, he’s found himself following a creative, and what he called “freeing,” career path as a lead singer and guitarist in a series of “glam rock” bands around the Eastern Nebraska region.

After many years as part of the Omaha metal band, “3D in Your Face,” Morris said he and others involved in that four-person ensemble decided to make their own band. In 2016, he invented “The Midnight Devils” with fellow musicians Chris Hineline and Jimmy Ness.

The band has produced two albums, toured the United States, and is now entertaining passionate fans in clubs and venues across Europe. They are under the production umbrella of renowned alternate music recording label, Pavement Entertainment out of Chicago.

“I started (playing in a band) when I was 16 in high school. It was called ‘Officially Terminated,” Morris said of his musical roots. (The Midnight Devils) is from the ashes of ‘3D in Your Face.’”

Now, Morris is in Italy leading ‘The Midnight Devils’ on a musical tour that’s included concerts in England, Ireland, Scotland, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy. The band will also hit Switzerland as part of the tour touting their newly released second album, “Never Beg For it.”

Morris described “glam rock” as a mishmash of assorted musical genres and styles, “not necessarily like Motley Crue” or famous 1980s and 1990s “hair bands.”

“We are ‘glam rock,’ the new generation of ‘glam rock.’ It borrows styles from punk rock, hair metal, heavy metal. But, it is not ’80s hair metal, it is something different,” Morris explained in telephone interview from his current tour stop in Italy. “It is a very visual, very entertaining show. It is rock ‘n’ roll. It is fun. It is dangerous. It is a party.”

The band’s music is widely viewable and available online, with dozens of videos on Facebook as well as YouTube. The trio dresses up in leather, beads, vests and often is shirtless or somewhat scantily clad during performances. The costumery includes exaggerated hair fluffs, hair spray, makeup and lots of glitter – and at times, copious body paint.

That persona is not just for the stage, though, Morris explained.

“The clothes we wear on stage are an extension of what we wear on the street every day,” Morris added. “When we walk out of the dressing room onto the stage, people are both shocked and excited. That visual look and hook, it draws people in.”

Morris is joined on occasion in his musical revelry and party fun by his cousin, also a Fremont native, William McCarty. Morris said McCarty is kind of a mascot for the band, and assumes a stage personality akin to cosplay called “The Pink Devil.”

The character includes McCarty often wearing loose fitting pants that reveal his buttocks, no shirt and his entire body painted a bright pink color. He also dons prosthetic devil horns and a bow-tie.

The character, Morris added, is an homage to the famous skit from Saturday Night Live in which Chris Farley and Houston-native Patrick Swayze play male strippers vying for one final spot in a local Chippendale’s show.

“There are no limits, no boundaries,” Morris said, admitting to the mild sexual nature of the band and its act. “We don’t care what orientation you are: straight, LGBT or whatever. In our latest music video, a cartoon, we (the band members) transform from men to women. It’s fun. It is a very freeing thing. If we offend anybody, that’s OK. It is about being who you are.”

Fremont High School vocal music instructor Mark Harman said he recalls Morris from his time at Fremont High School, although Morris did not participate in formal band or choir.

“I do know Sam, I do know some of his siblings who did choir and band. I knew (Sam) was doing musical things in Omaha,” Harman said of ‘The Midnight Devils.’ “He was in one high school musical, ‘Lil Abner.’ I think he is a great example of a person who took a path different from normal.”

Harman said while he is “biased,” and hopes to have students join the official choir, orchestra or band programs and classes, he acknowledged there is value in doing things in an alternate, less formal manner.

“Sam is a real good kid. He was playing the guitar, sticking his feet in the ground and doing what he wanted to,” Harman added. “He is a great an example of a person who found what he was really passionate about, and he found a way to do music and entertain. He did that his own way.”

Morris admitted that he has no formal music background, but praised the way began his career as a informally-trained budding rock singer and guitarist entertaining friends in Fremont.

“We played a ton of shows in Fremont, in yards, in garages, in houses and bars. But, some of the bars aren’t around anymore and we don’t really play in Fremont anymore,” he added. “This is what you dream of, making a band and touring the world. I started in Fremont, and now I’m (on tour) in Italy. How cool is that?”