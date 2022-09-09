Fremont Nazarene Church offers Spiritual Renewal Weekend

The Rev. Dan Cole hopes the public will attend an event designed to help people become spiritually renewed.

Cole is lead pastor of Fremont Nazarene Church, which has hosted a variety of events throughout its 40-year history in Fremont.

Now, the church will host Fremont Nazarene’s Spiritual Renewal Weekend, Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The weekend will consist of four services, each about 45 minutes to an hour long, in the church at 960 Johnson Road.

Services are at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30; 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

Cole said the weekend event is a series of services intended to help people worship, pray and be renewed, focused and revived in their relationship with God.

The Rev. Scott Sherwood of Lenexa, Kansas, a longtime pastor, now president of Nazarene Bible College, will speak.

Besides Sherwood’s messages, there will be time where people can come to the church altar and pray. The church’s worship team will provide music.

The services are meant to help people enter into a deeper relationship with the Lord, said the Rev. Mickey Boell, pastor of worship arts, restoration ministry and community outreach.

Boell said people will hear a Sunday morning sermon, which they’ll try to apply during the rest of the week, but still have that seven-day period in between sermons.

“This is a retreat that helps you take what God is trying to tell us and spread it out in shorter segments so it can become part of you,” she said.

Boell said the event is open to anyone, not just pastors or spiritual leaders. Attendees can be longtime believers, those new to the faith, or those who are simply curious about it.

Even if attendees can’t go to all the services, they’re encouraged to attend whichever ones they can.

“As a community, the more focused we can be on God, together, the more we’re going to reach others with the word,” Boell said. “If we all come together as believers, we then are a strong community that can go out and spread the word even more.”

Boell tells why this is important.

“The world is a dark place right now and we want as many people to know that Jesus loves them, Jesus has forgiven them and there’s no one too lost that God can’t redeem,” she said, adding, “That’s the message that as Christians we need to spread across the entire community, county, state and world.”

Christians also need to be renewed.

“We have to take those times and dwell within the word and be fed so we’re better equipped to go out and spread that message,” Boell said.

The retreat offers time for attendees to worship through music, prayer and through listening.

Sometimes people think they know what God wants them to do.

“A lot of times, I can get so caught up in what I think that I don’t take the time to pause and slow down and listen for what God is telling me to do,” she said.

Boell invites people to come as they are, no matter what their walk is in life or what’s going on in their lives.

“That’s what God intended the church to be anyway,” she said.

Boell looks forward to the retreat.

“I’m excited to see what God has in store, because you know he’s already been in the planning of this,” Boell said. “He laid it on Pastor Dan’s heart a while ago and so I know God has been in all of the planning of it.”

Cole noted that people in the church have prayed about the event.

“Our church is praying that God will renew, refresh and equip us to be disciples of Jesus,” Cole said.

Boell notes the possibilities that lie ahead.

“We serve a big God and he can do very big things—even with the smallest of acts,” she said, adding, “There is nothing too small when you’re talking about the kingdom of God.”