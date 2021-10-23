 Skip to main content
Fremont, Nebraska both see decreases in unemployment rates

Fremont, as well as the entire state of Nebraska, saw decreases in unemployment rates last month, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor.

The Fremont micropolitan statistical area had an unemployment rate of 1.3% in September, which is based on preliminary data.

The rate is a a decrease from August’s 1.7%, as well as a significant drop from September 2020, which had an unemployment rate of 3.2%.

The state of Nebraska had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2% for September, compared to August’s rate of 2.2% and 3.8% in September 2020.

“The number of employed individuals has returned to pre-pandemic levels with over 1 million individuals employed in September 2021,” Commissioner of Labor John Albin said in a press release. “This is the highest number of employed individuals since March of 2020.”

Nebraska is currently ranked first out of the 50 states in terms of unemployment rates. Utah is ranked second at 2.4%, while Idaho, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Vermont are tied for third at 2.9%.

Nebraska’s rate is a record low for the state and is tied for the lowest-ever rate with Hawaii in January 2020 and Connecticut in August 2020 since unemployment data started being collected in 1976.

Out of the 19,872 members of Fremont’s labor force, 19,608 were employed in September. Comparatively, 19,475 of 19,817 were employed in August and 19,364 of 19,998 were employed in September 2020.

Fremont’s largest employment area is manufacturing, with 4,604 workers employed in September. The second-largest area is retail trade at 2,439, while the third-largest is healthcare and social assistance at 2,141.

Although it saw a decrease from 883 to 872 workers from August to September, the area that saw the largest yearly increase was construction, with an 11.08% increase from 785 workers last year.

The United States has also seen a decrease, as the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September is 4.8%. The rate is down from 5.2% in August and 7.8% in September 2020.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level since the pandemic began, a sign the job market is still improving even as hiring has slowed in the past two months.Unemployment claims dropped 36,000 to 293,000 last week, the second straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's the smallest number of people to apply for benefits since the week of March 14, 2020, when the pandemic intensified, and the first time claims have dipped below 300,000. Applications for jobless aid, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily since last spring as many businesses, struggling to fill jobs, have held onto their workers.The decline in layoffs comes amid an otherwise unusual job market. Hiring has slowed in the past two months, even as companies and other employers have posted a near-record number of open jobs. Businesses are struggling to find workers as about 3 million people who lost jobs and stopped looking for work since the pandemic have yet to resume their job searches. Economists hoped more people would find work in September as schools reopened, easing child care constraints, and enhanced unemployment aid ended nationwide.But the pickup didn't happen, with employers adding just 194,000 jobs last month. In a bright spot, the unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2%, though some of that decline occurred because many of those out of work stopped searching for jobs, and were no longer counted as unemployed. The proportion of women working or looking for work fell in September, likely because of difficulties finding child care or because of schools disrupted by COVID-19 outbreaks.At the same time, Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers, with about 3% of workers doing so in August. Workers have been particularly likely to leave their jobs at restaurants, bars, and hotels, possibly spurred by fear of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which was still spreading rapidly in August.Other workers likely quit to take advantage of higher wages offered by businesses with open positions. Average hourly pay rose at a healthy 4.6% in September from a year earlier, and for restaurant workers wage gains in the past year have topped 10%.The number of people continuing to receive unemployment aid has also fallen sharply, mostly as two emergency jobless aid programs have ended. In the week ending Sept. 25, the latest data available, 3.6 million people received some sort of jobless aid, down sharply from 4.2 million in the previous week. A year ago, nearly 25 million people were receiving benefits.The emergency programs provided unemployment payments for the first time to the self-employed and gig workers, and those who were out of work for more than six months. More than 7 million Americans lost weekly financial support when those two programs expired Sept. 6. An extra $300 in federal jobless aid also expired that week.Many business executives and Republican politicians said the extra $300 was discouraging those out of work from taking jobs. Yet in about half the states, the additional checks were cut off as early as mid-June, and those states have not seen faster job growth than states that kept the benefits.Additional reporting by The Associated Press 

US Weekly Jobless Claims Hit , New Pandemic-Era Low. The Labor Department reported a total of 348,000 jobless claims for the week that ended on Aug. 14. The number is down 29,000 from the previous week and less than the Dow Jones estimate of 365,000. Ongoing claims fell to 2.82 million, which is also a new pandemic-era low. First-time filings for unemployment insurance hit a new low, despite worries over the delta variant. The last time claims were this low was Mar. 14, 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic declaration was announced. Despite the new low, the jobs gap remains large, with six million fewer Americans being considered employed now than prior to the pandemic. Economists suspect a number of reasons for this, including many workers pushing for extra protections as a result of the ongoing pandemic. As a result, wages have been increasing with average hourly wages up 4% year over year in July
