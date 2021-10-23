Fremont, Nebraska both see decreases in unemployment rates

Fremont, as well as the entire state of Nebraska, saw decreases in unemployment rates last month, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor.

The Fremont micropolitan statistical area had an unemployment rate of 1.3% in September, which is based on preliminary data.

The rate is a a decrease from August’s 1.7%, as well as a significant drop from September 2020, which had an unemployment rate of 3.2%.

The state of Nebraska had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2% for September, compared to August’s rate of 2.2% and 3.8% in September 2020.

“The number of employed individuals has returned to pre-pandemic levels with over 1 million individuals employed in September 2021,” Commissioner of Labor John Albin said in a press release. “This is the highest number of employed individuals since March of 2020.”

Nebraska is currently ranked first out of the 50 states in terms of unemployment rates. Utah is ranked second at 2.4%, while Idaho, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Vermont are tied for third at 2.9%.

Nebraska’s rate is a record low for the state and is tied for the lowest-ever rate with Hawaii in January 2020 and Connecticut in August 2020 since unemployment data started being collected in 1976.

Out of the 19,872 members of Fremont’s labor force, 19,608 were employed in September. Comparatively, 19,475 of 19,817 were employed in August and 19,364 of 19,998 were employed in September 2020.

Fremont’s largest employment area is manufacturing, with 4,604 workers employed in September. The second-largest area is retail trade at 2,439, while the third-largest is healthcare and social assistance at 2,141.

Although it saw a decrease from 883 to 872 workers from August to September, the area that saw the largest yearly increase was construction, with an 11.08% increase from 785 workers last year.

The United States has also seen a decrease, as the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September is 4.8%. The rate is down from 5.2% in August and 7.8% in September 2020.

