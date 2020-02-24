Fremont neighborhood developer to run for Dodge County board

Oscar Duran, a neighborhood developer in Fremont, has announced his plans to run for District 2 of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.
District 2 includes Precincts 3A, 3B, 3C and 3D in Fremont. It is the largest of the seven wards, composed of 5,421 residents.
Duran is CEO of Black Sailboat, a consulting group for businesses, and executive director of Ideal Nebraska, a neighborhood development group. He lives in Fremont with his wife, Katie, and three children.
Originally from south Texas, Duran is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Omaha. He worked for 10 years on community development in Omaha.
Over the last year, Duran said he’s had conversations with friends about running for mayor or the Fremont City Council.
“I have a long track record of being really involved in my community, and I’m trying to bring the skill sets I have,” he said. “as much as I think the Fremont City Council would be a fantastic opportunity, I think my focus is bigger in terms of where I’d like to work.”
Duran said he went through years of the board’s agendas and minutes and felt like the position would be a good fit. As Ideal Nebraska often depends on partners, he said he wanted to explore even more with the board.
“A lot of what the Dodge County Board of Supervisors do is really help establish strong partnerships between other partners in the county,” Duran said. “And they’re years out, it’s so strategic, so this just really excites me.”
Duran said he is also interested in deciding which types of Community Development Block Grant applications are approved. As he wants to focus on social work around housing, he said the median family income in Dodge County is less than Douglas County, despite the cost of housing being the same.
“So what that means is that it’s a lot more unneeded house burdens,” Duran said. “So what other types of things can we do with CDBG opportunities to help more neighbors really have more equitable, stable housing across Dodge County, not just in Fremont?”
As he moves forward with his campaign, Duran said he wants to have the county get to know him better as he gets the word out.
“I really want to let my work speak for itself in terms of what I’m doing, existing already in the housing realm, and then kind of the reputation I’m trying to build up,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of housing work over the last four years in Fremont specifically, but how can we expand that even more and really find more partners for the county?”
With his son attending Logan View Elementary School and family members living outside city limits, Duran said if elected, he wanted to make sure he was focusing on issues outside of Fremont as well.
For example, Duran said he admired the board’s approval of a gravel contract for farmers.
“Those things maybe seem like simple things to approve, but the cost of the gravel and the contractors they’re going to work with has a long-lasting impact, especially when roads are washing out,” he said. “All those things come into factor, so I’ve got a good ear to the ground across all people, even those outside my district.”