Fremont neighborhood developer to run for Dodge County board

Duran said he is also interested in deciding which types of Community Development Block Grant applications are approved. As he wants to focus on social work around housing, he said the median family income in Dodge County is less than Douglas County, despite the cost of housing being the same.

“So what that means is that it’s a lot more unneeded house burdens,” Duran said. “So what other types of things can we do with CDBG opportunities to help more neighbors really have more equitable, stable housing across Dodge County, not just in Fremont?”

As he moves forward with his campaign, Duran said he wants to have the county get to know him better as he gets the word out.

“I really want to let my work speak for itself in terms of what I’m doing, existing already in the housing realm, and then kind of the reputation I’m trying to build up,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of housing work over the last four years in Fremont specifically, but how can we expand that even more and really find more partners for the county?”

With his son attending Logan View Elementary School and family members living outside city limits, Duran said if elected, he wanted to make sure he was focusing on issues outside of Fremont as well.