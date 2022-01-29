Fremont official inducted into Musicians Hall of Fame

Mark Vyhlidal was inducted into the Czech Musicians Hall of Fame during its 22nd annual ceremony, accordion jamboree and dance Saturday at Lodge Tabor Hall in Dorchester.

Vyhlidal is superintendent of public services for the City of Fremont.

“All honorees are of Czech descent and have made significant contributions in preserving Czech musical traditions in Nebraska and the Midwest throughout their lives,” a hall of fame press release stated.

Born in 1961, Vyhlidal attended elementary school at District 14 in Morse Bluff and junior and senior high school at District 92 in North Bend, graduating in 1980.

Vyhlidal started as a drummer playing polka music professionally at age 7 in 1968 and has continued playing Czech polka music and a variety of other styles for more than 53 years.

He has played with numerous Nebraska bands including: Adolph Nemetz Orchestra, Ernie Kucera, Al Grebnick, Moostash Joe Polka Band and many more.

Vyhlidal was self-taught and started his own band as a combo in 1973 at age 12.

By 1976, the band grew to six members and performs and promotes polka music to this day.

Vyhlidal plays accordion, trumpet, valve trombone, baritone, tuba, keyboards and drums.

In junior high, Vyhlidal had to learn how to read music notes. Since that time, he has arranged more than 400 polkas and waltzes, almost all of the music in his band’s library of music.

He and his group play other varieties of music as requested.

Vyhlidal has composed numerous tunes including “The Maryann polka” which was selected as the No. 1 song in the country in May 2000, on Chuck Stastny’s National Polka Countdown radio show. The band has made 13 recordings since 1982 which include some of Vyhlidal’s own compositions.

The Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra was selected to perform on the Garrison Keillor “Prairie Home Companion Show,” in May 1991 playing for a live broadcast with more than 1 million listeners on National Public Radio.

The Smithsonian Institute featured the band playing four numbers on its national recording, “Deeper Polka.”

In addition, The Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra has performed extensively throughout Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Ohio, Michigan, Nevada and Canada.

The band also received the National Polka Festival Recognition of Czech Heritage Award in May 2003.

Vyhlidal was inducted into the Sokol Omaha Polka Hall of Fame in September 2004, and he was the recipient of the national “Frankie” Award in 2012.

The Nebraska Music Hall of Fame inducted him in November 2017.

Vyhlidal has been a polka disc jockey promoting polkas and waltzes for more than 32 years.

In 1989, he started airing the “All Star Polka Show,” on Radio KJSK AM 900 in Columbus, with the help of Louie Oborny, Phil Herink and the late Dan Pasonault.

The “live” four-hour polka show airs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday. “Call-in” requests are taken on the air until the 11:15 a.m. Polka Dance Update.

Vyhlidal started airing a second All Star Polka Show on Jan. 3, 2021, broadcasting every Sunday afternoon on Radio KHUB AM, 98.9 FM and on the web at Big Dog Now.com. The second show airs from 1:05-4 p.m. each Sunday.

To the Musicians Hall of Fame, Vyhlidal said he “appreciates and thanks all of his fellow musicians in the band: Sam, Jan, Kevin, Jeff, Jacob, Mike and others. I care a lot about them. They have always been like family.”

Vyhlidal’s philosophy is to play, not only polkas and waltzes, but a variety of music like modern country, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s when suitable and requested at dance engagements to help promote and expose all types of music to younger generations.

Vyhlidal is the father of four children: Jeffrey, Michelle, Tyler and Jacob. He and his wife, Tami, are the grandparents of Emma, Jude, Hailey and Layla. Mark has two of his sons, Jeffrey and Jacob, following in his footsteps, playing the music and helping keep the Czech heritage and music alive.

Five other Nebraska natives were also inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and include: Allen Moravec out of David City, Dorothy (Dottie) Sladky from Valparaiso and Allen Valish from LaVista.

Two other Nebraskans were honored posthumously at the event and include Bud Comte from David City and Lumir (Lou) Vajgrt from Lincoln.

