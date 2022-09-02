Fremont Opera House events planned this month

September is bringing new activities to Fremont Opera House.

The First Wednesday Luncheon will start at 11:30 a.m., Sept. 7, in the opera house at 541 N. Broad St.

Lunch, catered by Fremonter Dan Rosenbaum, will be served at noon with entertainment to follow.

The Midland University New Orleans Jazz Band, under the direction of John Huss, adjunct professor of music, will perform.

“It’s a unique group. There are two saxophones, a clarinet, a tuba, a trumpet, a piano and a drummer. They’re really upbeat to listen to,” said Lee Meyer, executive director of the opera house.

Cost for the luncheon is $15 per person. For reservations, visit fremontoperahouse.org or call 402-720-2332. Please make reservations by Monday, Sept. 5.

FOH also is participating in the Fremont Hispanic Festival.

The public is invited to the opera house parking lot from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Estrada Brothers Band will play. Meyer said at least three band members have played music under Huss’s directions.

“They’re all gifted musicians and nice young men,” Meyer said. “We’re really excited to have them at the opera house.”

Band members will play a variety of lively tunes. Dodge County Realty is sponsoring the band that day.

In addition, Berta Quintero, owner of Reinita Restaurant in Fremont, will have a have a food truck at the event with various food items, along with margaritas and ice cream, for purchase.

Admission to the event is free. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs to the parking lot. Meyer encourages the public to attend.

“It should be lots of fun for the whole family,” she said.

Meyer also is looking ahead to a Christmas play FOH is planning.

This show is set in a 1940s radio station, where actors portray many parts from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Some characters will sing.

Those interested in taking part in this show should call Meyer at 402-719-5117.

The opera house was built in 1888 and in 1975 became the first building in Fremont to join the National Registry of Historic Places. More information about the opera house is available on its website.