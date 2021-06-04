Fremont Opera House hosting drama-music camp for middle schoolers

From elementary school students to senior citizens, Lee Meyer said just about every age group has had opportunities to get engaged in the arts.
“We noticed that at the high school, they always have music and theater camps for younger children, and at Midland, they always have a summer camp for high school kids,” she said. “And so we decided to fill the gap for middle school students.”
This July, middle school students will have the opportunity to take part in a drama-music camp at the Fremont Opera House in which participants will rehearse and perform a comedy play and two musical numbers.
“I think this is something that is part of the mission of the opera house, and so I’m just really excited about it and excited, very enthusiastic to share it with new students,” Meyer said.
The camp, which takes place July 12-16, will end with two public performances at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on July 16 at the opera house. Registration is $100 per student and includes a T-shirt and two complimentary tickets to a show.
Meyer, who is executive director of the Fremont House and a professor of music and theater at Midland University, will direct the camp along with Faye Kreikemeier.
The deadline for registration is July 5 and can be completed online by visiting fremontoperahouse.org. Tickets for the performances will also be available to purchase on the website.
“We are taking everyone who applies,” Meyer said. “We are excluding no one; everyone is welcome, the more the merrier.”
The camp will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. On Monday, Meyer said the students will audition for the play through a series of games.
“We will have some kids say some lines, sing some songs or do different things that show us what they can do and what part they might be appropriate for,” she said. “And all of the students, no matter how many we have, will all be involved in everything all of the time.”
This year’s camp will have a production of “Stage Parents,” a comedy that focuses on a teacher attempting to lead a student play while dealing with their parents at the same time.
“The parents are overly protective of the children, and so it is just really, very funny,” Meyer said. “And I think the middle school students will find it funny as well.”
Rehearsals for the performances will go until about 11:30 a.m. or noon each day. Students must bring their own lunches for the camp’s lunchtime during the afternoon.
From 1-2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, the camp will have a different workshop for the students to take part in.
“It’ll be like a makeup workshop and maybe a stage combat workshop and some things like that,” Meyer said. “And so we’ll have a different workshop, and we’re hoping to get some college kids involved in teaching those.”
Meyer said she believes the camp will be able to help students as they decide whether or not to continue taking part in theater and music.
“I think middle school is a really good time for students to try out things and find out what they really like,” she said. “And in my experience as a teacher, this is a time when kids really find out what they really do enjoy.”
With the upcoming camp, Meyer said she wants to be able to provide arts opportunities for students at all points of the year, not just when school is in session.
“It will make them better students, better performers,” she said, “and I think it will also make them better people, working together with other students, getting to know and work with people they’ve never worked with before.”