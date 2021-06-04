Fremont Opera House hosting drama-music camp for middle schoolers

“We are taking everyone who applies,” Meyer said. “We are excluding no one; everyone is welcome, the more the merrier.”

The camp will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. On Monday, Meyer said the students will audition for the play through a series of games.

“We will have some kids say some lines, sing some songs or do different things that show us what they can do and what part they might be appropriate for,” she said. “And all of the students, no matter how many we have, will all be involved in everything all of the time.”

This year’s camp will have a production of “Stage Parents,” a comedy that focuses on a teacher attempting to lead a student play while dealing with their parents at the same time.

“The parents are overly protective of the children, and so it is just really, very funny,” Meyer said. “And I think the middle school students will find it funny as well.”

Rehearsals for the performances will go until about 11:30 a.m. or noon each day. Students must bring their own lunches for the camp’s lunchtime during the afternoon.

From 1-2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, the camp will have a different workshop for the students to take part in.