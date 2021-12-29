Fremont Opera House looks to new year

Musicians Mike and Amy Spies have brought their love of classic songs to many audiences.

Now, the Fremonters will perform Jan. 5 at Fremont Opera House.

Their performance is one of several future FOH events, which include a community production in February and playwriting contest in June.

The musical duo will perform for the First Wednesday Arts Luncheon, which starts at noon on Jan. 5 at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.

Luncheons consist of a meal, catered by Dan Rosenbaum of Fremont, and 20 to 30 minutes of live entertainment. Altogether, the lunches last an hour.

Doors open at 11:45 a.m. The public is invited. Cost is $15 per person.

Reservations may be made online at fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-720-2332.

During the January luncheon, the Spies will perform ’50s and ’60s classic tunes from The Everly Brothers to Neil Diamond. The two are working on new tunes, including a little country music. They will perform the Beach Boys’ “Sloop John B.”

Joy Jensen of Fremont will sing a couple of songs and Jim Campbell will play drums. Mike Spies plays guitar and Amy plays the keyboard and both sing.

The Spieses performed previously at the opera house. They played at The Office in Hooper to a full house about three months ago. They performed in the Chautauqua Tent during the John C. Fremont Days festival and have played at various fundraising events.

FOH Executive Director Lee Meyer appreciates the Spieses and their music.

“They have been very good friends and supporters of the opera house,” Meyer said.

The Spieses invite the public to attend the luncheon.

“We hope they attend, because Fremont Opera House supports the arts in Fremont in all aspects — from acting in plays to music to youth arts events that give kids an opportunity to be exposed to the arts through the various programs they offer,” Mike Spies said.

Spies tells how people will benefit by attending, while adding a humorous note.

“This is just an opportunity for people to come and pay their $15 and have lunch and hopefully be entertained by what with do — and please, no throwing food at us,” he said, laughing.

Meyer believes people will like the event.

“It’s a very enjoyable time to get together with friends and meet people you don’t know necessarily and get to see some very good local entertainment,” she said. “We always have local artists come and share their talents and I think it’s always fun to see and hear.”

The luncheon lasts an hour so people who must leave to return to work may do so.

Meyer adds that artists, who perform during the luncheons, donate their time for an event that benefits the opera house, a historic landmark.

“We have to pay our bills and we made nothing during COVID. We were shut down all that time and we’re just working our way back up and looking forward to a bright future at the opera house,” she said. “We’re busy and moving ahead so that’s a great thing.”

Looking into the New Year, Meyer points out other future events. They include:

“Laugh-In.”

The opera house will stage a community production of this show on Feb. 11-13.

FOH Second Annual Playwright Conference.

Meyer encourages writers to get started now on their plays now to meet the April 15 submission deadline.

Meyer said the 30- to 40-minute plays will be read with the top three or four selected for a staged reading on June 11.

Actors will read the plays aloud in front of an audience. During that time, two professional writers will listen and critique the plays.

One of the plays will be chosen to be staged at the opera house.

Last year, one of eight submitted plays was chosen to be performed this summer. The winning 2022 play will be staged at a future date.

The opera house is going forward with other entertainment and continues to rent the downstairs space for weddings, receptions and parties.

Meyer said the opera house has been working with an architectural firm, which conducted a building assessment of the structure’s upstairs area.

“Soon, we’re going to reveal what all came about and I think it’s a very positive thing,” Meyer said.

The opera house was built in 1888 and in 1975 became the first building in Fremont to join the National Registry of Historic Places.

