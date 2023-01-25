Fremont Opera House luncheon to feature 'Dogfight' musical entertainment

Lee Meyer hopes the public will come to Fremont Opera House to eat lunch and enjoy entertainment while benefiting the historic building.

Meyer is executive director of the opera house, where the First Wednesday Luncheon will take place. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 1 in the building at 541 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Lunch, which costs $15 per person, starts at noon with entertainment to follow. Tickets can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-720-2332. Reservations are requested by noon, Jan. 30.

This month, entertainment will come from Midland University students, who are in the upcoming production of the musical, “Dogfight.” The show is a stage adaptation of the Warner Brothers movie from 1991.

Meyer said the show, set in 1963, is about four young men on their last night before they go to Vietnam.

“They go out on the town and they all try to find a date to go to the dance,” Meyer said. “They find girls and go to a party the night before they ship out.”

Meyer said the luncheon entertainment will include music, dancing and singing.

Dan Hays, MU director of theater and activities, is directing the production.

Meyer commends the director and his students.

“Dan Hays and his groups always are really fantastic,” Meyer said. “He does such a great job.”

Meyer noted that luncheon attendance is increasing.

“Every time, we have a few more people and I think those who do attend have a camaraderie and they have a really nice chance to chat and sit and have a nice homemade meal and have coffee and are entertained,” Meyer said. “I think it’s a very pleasant experience for everyone who attends.”

Money from the luncheons are used for the opera house.

“People don’t realize how much it really costs just for the upkeep of the opera house to pay for heat and water and general expenses. That’s what we use the money for,” Meyer said.

Meyer added that the opera house isn’t owned by the city or any specific person.

“It’s run by a board and it’s by things like this (the luncheon) that we support ourselves,” she said of the nonprofit organization.

The first performance in the historic opera house took place in December 1888, according to its website.

Almost 28 years of successful, live theater would take place in the five-story building thereafter.

In 1975, the opera house became the first building in Fremont to join the National Register of Historic Places. It earned the recognition, in part, due to the structure’s architecture and size, the website states.

The building also survived the Hotel Pathfinder explosion downtown. Despite damage to the building’s façade, it remained structurally sound. Of more than 500 opera houses built in Nebraska only a handful remain today.

Meyer said community plays and concerts take place in the opera, which also has a middle school program in the summer. It also can be rented out for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and business meetings.

“Anything the community needs, we rent it,” Meyer said.

More information can be found on the opera house website.