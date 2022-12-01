Fremont Opera House plans 'A 1940s Christmas Carol' Dec. 9-11

Imagine going back to 1943.

It’s Christmas Eve.

World War II is raging and a group of actors are at a radio station to present a live performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Not everything goes as planned.

A host of crazy mishaps occur, leaving the actors to improvise while the show is on the air.

That’s the premise of a holiday comedy drama set to be staged in Fremont.

The public is invited to the Fremont Community Players’ production of “A 1940s Christmas Carol.”

Shows start at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. Cost is $15 with tickets available at fremontoperahouse.org or the Wise Olde Owl store in downtown Fremont.

Those who attend can watch local actors, who portray a group of radio personalities as they work to retell the classic story of Scrooge – even amid some wacky challenges.

Along the way, one radio personality finds he can relate to Scrooge and his transformation.

“It’s almost like ‘A Christmas Carol’ within ‘A Christmas Carol,’” said Geoff Semrad, who plays, Harold, a snooty caretaker in the hotel where the radio station is situated.

Dale Hartshorn portrays the arrogant William St. Clair, who for some reason is working in radio — even though he’s previously appeared on Broadway and in numerous movies.

Folks can’t figure out why the prominent actor has “stooped” to the level of a radio show.

Yet another dynamic comes in to play when audiences learn St. Clair — who portrays Scrooge — has a son who’s fighting in the war.

Some local actors play more than one role.

For instance, Doyle Schwaninger plays Fritz, a shoe salesman who’s also a great detective. Fritz also assumes the roles of Marley and the Ghost of Christmas Past for the radio show.

Cast members include:

Bob Misfeldt as Clifton the announcer;

Diane Paseka as Esther, the bossy electrician extraordinaire;

Rodney Mottl as Cholly, the Jewish actor who loves pie;

Devon Webben as little Jackie Sparks, the “kid” of the group;

Cindi Lamprecht as Judith, the aging leading lady;

Lexi Webb as Margie, a favorite on the radio scene;

Jackie Opheim as Sally, a young, but tough hometown girl;

Kaleb Jorgensen as Buzz, the sound effects guy;

Marilyn Pueppke as Toots, the faithful pianist.

The play is mostly funny, but has its poignant moments, too, said Lee Meyer, executive director of the opera house.

Hartshorn noted that the show has twists and turns and the radio personalities must adapt.

“Hilarity ensues,” Semrad said, adding, “It’s going to be a really funny show.”

Hartshorn encourages people to attend the play and support the opera house.

“Live theater is a treat to have in a town this size,” Hartshorn said.

He noted the opportunity it provides for those who enjoy acting.

“There are a lot of kids who may be in dramatic works in high school and some go on to do that in college, but then what do they do?” Hartshorn asked. “Live theater should be a lifelong thing for people.”

Meyer believes audiences will be surprised by the variety of cast members.

“We have people from so many walks of life and from our community and it’s always fun to work with them,” she said.

She appreciates the show’s historical aspect.

“I also enjoy the show, because it’s a look back at 1943 during World War II and how people saw society and the world in a different kind of way than we do now,” she said.

Meyer invites the public to attend.

“It’s a great play for the season,” Meyer said. “It’s funny. It’s uplifting. It will put you in the Christmas spirit and they (audience members) will go out the door smiling.”