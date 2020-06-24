You are the owner of this article.
Fremont Opera House plans musical fundraiser
Fremont Opera House

Fremont Opera House at 541 N. Broad St. has a lengthy heritage. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

On Sunday, the public is invited to a musical fundraiser that offers safety and a sweet treat.

That’s when the Fremont Opera House will host the Social Distancing Social.

The event is set from 6-8 p.m. in the opera house parking lot at 541 N. Broad St.

Little Amy and the Dreamers will play 1950s and ’60s music. The band consists of Amy Brandert Spies, Mike Spies, Eric Johnson and Jim Campbell.

Band members also plan to dress in ’50s costumes, said Lee Meyer, Fremont Opera House executive director.

Freewill donations will be accepted for the June 28 event. Pre-packaged ice cream and water will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the historic opera house.

Meyer said the event will be a safe one.

“We’ve been OK’d by the city, the police department and we got the approval of the Three Rivers Health Department,” Meyer said. “We’re doing everything in the right way.”

Guests are to bring their own lawn chairs from home.

“We’ll have places marked where they can sit with their own group of not more than six people,” she said.

Attendees will be encouraged to wear masks. All people from the opera house, who will be working at the event, will be wearing masks.

Meyer hopes area residents will attend.

Mike and Amy at piano

Mike Spies and Amy Brandert Spies of Little Amy and the Dreamers will perform during the Social Distancing Social from 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Fremont Opera House. The musical group includes Eric Johnson and Jim Campbell. The public is invited to the ice cream social event.

“Like every other small business, we’ve been closed since March. Just like other small businesses, we’ve lost all of our revenue from our events.”

Rental down payments were reimbursed as well.

“We still had to pay our bills and so this is a fun and a safe way to open up the opera house again,” Meyer said.

Guests also will be able to drive up in front of the opera house so people can be dropped off with their chairs. Drivers then can park their vehicles in other nearby parking lots.

“We want to make it as easy for people as it can be,” Meyer said.

The grand opening performance of the opera house took place on Dec. 14, 1888.

In 1975, the opera house became the first building in Fremont to join the National Registry of Historic Places. It earned this recognition in part due to the architecture of the structure and physical size, states data on the opera house website.

Another page was added to the five-story building’s history, when it survived the powerful Hotel Pathfinder explosion in 1976. Although there was damage to the façade, the building remained structurally sound.

Of the more than 500 opera houses built in Nebraska only a handful remain today.

More information about the opera house, including brief videos of performances, is available at fremontoperahouse.org

