Fremont Opera House plans musical fundraiser

Meyer hopes area residents will attend.

“Like every other small business, we’ve been closed since March. Just like other small businesses, we’ve lost all of our revenue from our events.”

Rental down payments were reimbursed as well.

“We still had to pay our bills and so this is a fun and a safe way to open up the opera house again,” Meyer said.

Guests also will be able to drive up in front of the opera house so people can be dropped off with their chairs. Drivers then can park their vehicles in other nearby parking lots.

“We want to make it as easy for people as it can be,” Meyer said.

The grand opening performance of the opera house took place on Dec. 14, 1888.

In 1975, the opera house became the first building in Fremont to join the National Registry of Historic Places. It earned this recognition in part due to the architecture of the structure and physical size, states data on the opera house website.

Another page was added to the five-story building’s history, when it survived the powerful Hotel Pathfinder explosion in 1976. Although there was damage to the façade, the building remained structurally sound.