Fremont Opera House plans musical shows

Sundae + Mr. Goessl are returning to Fremont Opera House.

Award-winning vocalist Kate Voss and virtuoso guitarist Jason Goessl will take the stage with their own blend of music and comedy for an evening performance in May.

Before that, former and current Midland faculty will share their talents with a performance of stringed instruments and piano.

Both performances, open to the public, are the last of this season at the historic opera house.

The First Wednesday Arts Luncheon starts at noon May 4 in the opera house at 541 N. Broad St.

Luncheons consist of a catered meal and 20 to 30 minutes of live entertainment. Altogether, the lunches last an hour.

Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Cost is $15 per person.

Reservations may be made online at fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-720-2332.

A trio of musicians will provide the entertainment. They are: Anne Sorensen-Wang, violin; Chunyang Wang, cello; and David Mayfield, piano. Sorensen-Wang and Mayfield were members of Midland University’s fine arts faculty. They since have moved on to other businesses. Chunyang Wang continues to work in the Student Success Center at Midland.

All three continue to play professionally.

“They played at a Fremont Opera House luncheon last year and the audience was very impressed,” said Lee Meyer, FOH executive director.

Sundae + Mr. Goessl will perform at 7 p.m. May 6 in the opera house.

Tickets are $20 at the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce office or online at the opera house website.

The husband and wife duo incorporate humor with nostalgia and musicianship in their performance. Their act encompasses jazz, pop, country and other musical styles, their website states.

Voss earned the title of Seattle-Kobe Vocal Jazz Princess in 2014 and 2016. In 2016, she also received a Golden Ear Award as “Vocalist of the Year” from Earshot Magazine.

Goessl became an accomplished jazz guitarist by age 17. He later played in an award-winning jazz ensemble. After moving to Minneapolis, he received the Visiting Composers Award for his composition, “3 Philosophers in a Landscape.”

He went on to earn a living as one of Seattle’s top guitarists. Goessl is a freelance guitarist who plays music from a variety of genres from jazz to country, indie to Brazilian, surf to metal.

In 2020, the couple earned the Golden Ear Award’s “Acoustic Ensemble of the Year.” They have put out seven albums and performed more than 1,500 shows.

The opera house is involved in the concert in partnership with Midland.

Sundae + Mr. Goessl will go to Midland in the afternoon to perform and work with university students. All students with identification will be admitted free to the evening concert.

“This is the third time Sundae + Mr. Goessl have played at the Fremont Opera House,” Meyer said. “They always draw a crowd. We are really lucky and honored to have them back!”

