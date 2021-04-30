 Skip to main content
Fremont Opera House to offer guided tours on May 4
Fremont Opera House to offer guided tours on May 4

Fremont Opera House

Fremont Opera House at 541 N. Broad St. has a lengthy heritage. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Fremont Opera House will be offering tours during the Fremont Area Big Give on Tuesday, May 4.

Guided tours will be available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the historic building at 541 N. Broad St. in Fremont.

Everyone is welcome.

