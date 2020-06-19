Fremont Opera House to offer virtual workshops for children

Fremont children will have the opportunity to spend four days learning about various aspects of theater with a new virtual workshop held by the Fremont Opera House.
Starting June 22, four workshops will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays until July 2, each at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. The fee for the workshops is $20.
Organizer Faye Kreikemeier said the opera house had originally planned on hosting a children’s camp this summer to get kids interested and involved in theater.
“Of course with COVID-19 happening, that just wasn’t an option anymore,” she said. “And so many of these kids have done it for several years, so it was hard to just walk away from it.”
The workshops will each cover a different area of theater: dance, play writing, acting and stage makeup. Kreikemeier said the classes will teach children skills that are easy to learn and replicate for themselves.
“You can write a play for your grandparents, and maybe if you can’t go visit them, you can record it and send it to them, or you can make a dance with your friends,” she said. “It’s just stuff that kids can do and can practice on their own at home without having to be part of a group essentially.”
The workshops will be taught by teachers from different areas of expertise, Kreikemeier said.
“We have a professional makeup company that will be participating in our stage makeup, and we’ll have dancers as well,” she said. “It will be a really exciting time for kids to see how people do this in the real world, but also make it apply to their own lives at home as kids.”
Kreikemeier said the online meeting format will allow for children to type any questions they have for the instructors.
“They can comment in real-time, and we can tell them, ‘Why don’t you try this?’ And then we can watch them and tell them, ‘Oh, why don’t you try this?’” she said. “So it’s the same thing, we’re all just socially distanced.”
The meetings will also allow the teacher to have a bigger presence on the screen from the other students taking part.
“So that way, the focus is on them, as it’s a larger screen,” she said. “And you can control it that way, so if a kid has a question, you can click on their square, and then they’ll pop up and they’ll ask their question.”
Kreikemeier said adjusting to the pandemic has been difficult for the opera house, which will also hold a social distancing event with an ice cream social later this month.
“Essentially what we’re doing is we’re paying attention to a lot of the major opera houses and theaters around the world and seeing how they’re handling what they’re doing and how we can adapt that to fit our unique community and still try to host events for people to get out and to be able to take part in things,” she said.
With the workshops, Kreikemeier said she hopes the children learn confidence in themselves.
“They usually say the outgoing people do theater, but theater and the arts and things like that make people outgoing,” she said. “So when kids are in this time when they’re trapped inside and they’re not necessarily getting to see their friends or their family as often, they still have a creative outlet.”
But most importantly, Kreikemeier said the skills children will learn will be long-lasting.
“This will give them the option to write a play about their life or to just act out a scene for their parents or explore into doing makeup,” she said. “And all of that really builds self-confidence in kids, so I think that’s the coolest part about it.”
