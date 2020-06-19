Fremont Opera House to offer virtual workshops for children

“We have a professional makeup company that will be participating in our stage makeup, and we’ll have dancers as well,” she said. “It will be a really exciting time for kids to see how people do this in the real world, but also make it apply to their own lives at home as kids.”

Kreikemeier said the online meeting format will allow for children to type any questions they have for the instructors.

“They can comment in real-time, and we can tell them, ‘Why don’t you try this?’ And then we can watch them and tell them, ‘Oh, why don’t you try this?’” she said. “So it’s the same thing, we’re all just socially distanced.”

The meetings will also allow the teacher to have a bigger presence on the screen from the other students taking part.

“So that way, the focus is on them, as it’s a larger screen,” she said. “And you can control it that way, so if a kid has a question, you can click on their square, and then they’ll pop up and they’ll ask their question.”

Kreikemeier said adjusting to the pandemic has been difficult for the opera house, which will also hold a social distancing event with an ice cream social later this month.