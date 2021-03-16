Fremont Parks and Recreation Department plan summer programming

Private lessons are available by contacting the Head Water Safety Instructor once pools open.

The Citywide Pet Show will start at 1 p.m. June 30 at Christensen Field and is open to any kids in the community. Ribbons are awarded in many fun categories. The grand champion in each division will receive a trophy. The event is free. All pets must be in a cage or on a leash.

Schwanke said the parks department hires approximately 75 local high school and college students to help with programs.

He looks forward to the programs resuming this summer.

“We want to provide services for kids in the community and get them to being active,” he said.

Schwanke sees many benefits for children taking part in the programs. They can gain team-building skills and experience camaraderie and companionship, along with opportunities to be playing on a playground or learning to play baseball or swim.

For more information, get a brochure or call the parks and recreation office at 402-727-2630. Follow the City of Fremont’s Facebook page for more information closer to the time of the events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.