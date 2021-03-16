Fremont Parks and Recreation Department plan summer programming

After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for pool openings and kids’ summer programming this year.
Plans are to open Splash Station and Ronin Pool on May 31, said Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent.
The department will watch Directed Health Measures and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Closer to the time of the pools’ openings the department will provide a list of its rules.
As in past years, the department will provide a variety of summer programs for children.
“We’re looking at a full slate of everything,” Schwanke said.
Programs include Tiny Tots, Park Play, Lil’ Sluggers and Youth Coach Pitch Baseball.
Registration starts March 23. Brochures were in the Fremont Tribune on Saturday and are set to be distributed through local schools. Register online at fremontne.gov or in person on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave. Scholarships are offered for all summer programs through Friends of the Fremont Area Parks. Scholarship applications are available in the city building.
Information about the programs includes:
Tiny Tots
- — Cost is $140 per child before April 23 and $150 per child starting April 24. This is for the nine-week program, which starts June 1. This is for kids ages, 3, 4 and 5 and involves activities in the park. Activities include playground play in the park and water play on a splash pad, and arts and crafts. About 30 kids participate in a typical year. Fee includes a T-shirt and all in-town, off the park, activities. There are two groups. Times and days are listed in the brochure. Participants must be 3 by June 1 and completely potty trained.
Park Play
- — Cost is $150 per child before April 23 and $165 per child starting April 24. The cost is for the nine-week program, starting June 1. This is for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Times and days are listed in the brochure. Children will meet at Clemmons, Milliken and Ronin parks. Between 120 and 130 kids take part in a typical year. Fee includes a T-shirt and all in-town, off-the-park activities. Additional fees will be charged for out-of-town field trips.
Lil’ Sluggers
- — This is coed T-ball for children ages 4 and 5, who have not been to kindergarten. Cost is $40 if registered by April 23 for an eight-week schedule. The fee is $55 if registered after that time. Children meet once a week for a 15- to 20-minute practice followed by a 45-minute game. Games will be in the evenings. T-shirts and schedules will be distributed at the first game. In a typical year, about 125 kids participate.
Youth Coach Pitch baseball
- — This is for 5- and 6-year-olds who have at least completed kindergarten. It is coed. Cost is $50 if registered by April 23 for an eight-week schedule. The fee is $55 if registered after that time. Children have a one-hour practice per week and one game per week. T-shirts and schedules will be distributed at the first practice. Games will be in the evenings. Typically, about 100 kids participate.
Volunteer parents will serve as coaches for Lil’ Sluggers and Youth Coach Pitch Baseball and kids must provide their own properly fitting glove. No games will take place during the week of July Fourth.
The parks department also will offer swimming lessons. Programs include:
Kinder Swim —
- Cost is $30. This is a program for 3- and 4-year-olds and takes place only at Splash Station. For Session 1, registration is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. June 5 at Splash Station. For Session 2, registration is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. July 3 at Splash Station.
Learn to Swim
- — Cost is $40. Children must be at least 5 years old or be a graduate of Kinder Swim for Level 1. For Session 1, which runs from June 21-July 2 at Splash Station, register between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. June 12 at Splash Station. For Session 2, which runs from July 19-30, register between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. July 10 at Ronin Pool.
Private lessons are available by contacting the Head Water Safety Instructor once pools open.
The Citywide Pet Show will start at 1 p.m. June 30 at Christensen Field and is open to any kids in the community. Ribbons are awarded in many fun categories. The grand champion in each division will receive a trophy. The event is free. All pets must be in a cage or on a leash.
Schwanke said the parks department hires approximately 75 local high school and college students to help with programs.
He looks forward to the programs resuming this summer.
“We want to provide services for kids in the community and get them to being active,” he said.
Schwanke sees many benefits for children taking part in the programs. They can gain team-building skills and experience camaraderie and companionship, along with opportunities to be playing on a playground or learning to play baseball or swim.
For more information, get a brochure or call the parks and recreation office at 402-727-2630. Follow the City of Fremont’s Facebook page for more information closer to the time of the events.