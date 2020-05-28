Fremont parks, ball fields will reopen; Splash Station to remain closed

Koski said the parks initially closed in mid-March due to the high number of touch points.

“We just don’t have the manpower or the time or the supplies to go out and sanitize every day,” she said. “And if we sanitize it just one time, it’d be like washing your hands just one time: useless.”

The parks and recreation department put together a reopening plan for Splash Station, which was approved by the board of health.

“They discussed our plan and they supported it,” Koski said. “So it’s one of those decisions that’s tough to make, but I believe it’s what we needed to do to move forward.”

Koski said Splash Station’s closing was also the best financial decision for the city, as there could be days where there would be more staff than people in the pool.

“We would also need additional staff that we would need for sanitizing and the extra product we would need to sanitize, all the touch points,” she said. “That’s why we decided to keep Splash closed, and we’re going to give it our best shot to open Ronin and have something for the kids to do.”

Ronin will open in phases, starting with swimming lessons and adult lap swims on June 15. Koski said the pool will gradually work its way up to public swim.