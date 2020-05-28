Fremont parks, ball fields will reopen; Splash Station to remain closed

Although Fremont will see its parks and baseball fields reopen on Monday, Splash Station will remain closed for the summer.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Kim Koski said the facility’s size would make it difficult to enforce a 6-foot distancing rule with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“By now, we would probably have two weeks of training under our belts, and kids can’t wait to sit around to see if the pool is going to open or not,” she said. “And they’re finding other jobs, and so that’s kind of a concern right now too, as far as having enough staff.”
Park playgrounds, shelters and restrooms will open on June 1, while Ronin Pool will open on June 15. Ball fields will open for practice on June 1 and games on June 18.
“We’re just kind of watching daily what the governor has to say, and as we’re finding out with each press conference, it can change daily,” Koski said. “And so this is our plan as of right now for what’s going to happen Monday with the playgrounds and the park shelters and the restrooms.”
The announcement came as part of a collaborative between community partners, including the city of Fremont, Dodge County, Three Rivers Publisc Health Department, Fremont Family YMCA, Methodist Fremont Health and area schools.
The decision to reopen the parks was made between the department, City Administrator Brian Newton, Mayor Scott Getzschman and the Fremont Board of Health. Other facilities, including the Keene Memorial Library, Christensen Field and the Fremont High School weight room will also see reopenings on June 1.
Koski said the parks initially closed in mid-March due to the high number of touch points.
“We just don’t have the manpower or the time or the supplies to go out and sanitize every day,” she said. “And if we sanitize it just one time, it’d be like washing your hands just one time: useless.”
The parks and recreation department put together a reopening plan for Splash Station, which was approved by the board of health.
“They discussed our plan and they supported it,” Koski said. “So it’s one of those decisions that’s tough to make, but I believe it’s what we needed to do to move forward.”
Koski said Splash Station’s closing was also the best financial decision for the city, as there could be days where there would be more staff than people in the pool.
“We would also need additional staff that we would need for sanitizing and the extra product we would need to sanitize, all the touch points,” she said. “That’s why we decided to keep Splash closed, and we’re going to give it our best shot to open Ronin and have something for the kids to do.”
Ronin will open in phases, starting with swimming lessons and adult lap swims on June 15. Koski said the pool will gradually work its way up to public swim.
“We actually went out and did some measuring and we’ll be putting some X’s down on the concrete, 6 feet apart where the kids will go during the rest breaks,” she said. “So we’re practicing that social distancing as well, and the capacity will probably be about 50 kids, tops.”
The parks will also have enforced social distancing rules that patrons must follow, Koski said.
“We need to make sure that people are social distancing, so we’re going to post some signs that make sure all the traffic is going one way and posting one-way traffic signs to help with the social distancing on the trails,” she said.
For the ball fields’ reopening, Koski said attendees must bring their own seating or stand, as the bleachers have been removed. Participants must fill out user agreements related to COVID-19 before they can practice or hold games.
“They will be the ones who are responsible for making sure that all the [directive health measures] are being followed in the 6-foot distancing, restroom use and just whatever the governor has as reopening guidelines is what they need to comply with,” Koski said. “And hopefully, that’ll happen.”
Koski said the events will either have staff members or police doing random spot checks to ensure social distancing is taking place. After two warnings, she said the event will be shut down if they do not comply.
“But we’re hoping that people will read the signs, they’ll read our social media, have parent supervision and just take it upon themselves to practice good responsibility and looking out for themselves and their health,” Koski said. “So that’s the overall goal.”
Koski said she wanted to stress that the decisions made with the parks are following direct health measures from Gov. Pete Ricketts, not the city or the department.
“What we do in June is going to have a big impact on July, so we need to behave and make sure that we’re following all of the rules and enforcements,” she said. “And hopefully, things can loosen a little bit more in July, but that’s up to Gov. Ricketts.”
As it moves forward, the department is also looking to hold new activities during the fall to get people out of the house. But no matter what happens, Koski said this wasn’t the summer anyone was expecting.
“The summer of 2020 is just going to be something that we remember because there’s just limited things that we can do,” she said. “So we just need to have people behave and use common sense and follow the DHMs, and hopefully, we’ll get through this.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.