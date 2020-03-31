Fremont Parks department lists information

The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department is looking to proceed with planned summer activities.

Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent, said the summer recreation season is set to start May 25.

This is when Splash Station and Ronin Pool open.

“At this point, all summer activities remain on schedule to start on time,” Schwanke said. “If we feel, at any point, we are going to change that, we would put out more information on all of our city social media as well as send updates to the Fremont Tribune and Walnut Radio.”

The parks department has other recommendations and announcements.

“We are recommending people do not use the playground equipment,” said Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department. “We don’t have the manpower or the resources to sanitize the equipment. Power washing it once would be like washing your hands only once.”

Other information involves:

Ball fields.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The parks department usually begins taking reservations for ball fields on April 1, but until further notice, they remain on a first-come, first-served basis and will not be groomed.