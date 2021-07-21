Fremont Planning Commission unanimously approves preliminary, final replat for Tech Park

The Fremont Planning Commission unanimously passed both the preliminary and final replat for the Fremont Technology Park during its Monday meeting.
The plat was revised to show a larger drainage basin on the eastern side of the park. The outlot located on the eastern edge of the park would increase to 6.6 acres.
The depths of the lots on the eastern edge of the plat were also changed to show 200 feet instead of 287 feet, according to Planning Director Jennifer Dam.
“This is designed to accommodate the 100-year rainfall,” she said.
The cell would also be accommodated with a berm located on the eastern side of the lot to prevent any overtopping, according to Brad Marshall, civil team leader at Olsson Associates in Lincoln.
The commission reviewed revised preliminary and final plats for the park in May, but the final plat was tabled until additional drainage information was brought forward, according to a staff report regarding the proposed final plat.
Several Fremont community members thanked the commission for its work on addressing drainage concerns regarding the proposed plat revisions.
Fremont resident Paul Von Behren said the process to address the concerns has been long, but he was gratified to see “things working as they theoretically should.”
Previous revisions to the preliminary and final plat of the Fremont Tech Park failed at the council level following concern from surrounding citizens regarding the lack of an updated drainage study.
“I had no idea that Fremont didn’t have a totally comprehensive drainage study,” he said. “With the city this size with a long history of flooding, I was just honestly stunned.”
A drainage study was completed in 2013 by the City of Fremont.
Despite the work it took to reach this point, Von Behren said he appreciated the work of the city to find a solution.
“We very much appreciate your help,” he said.
The Planning Commission also heard a presentation on ongoing work from the Public Works Department to produce a drainage criteria manual.
The manual, which could be adopted by the end of 2021 in anticipation of the upcoming construction season, is intended to establish guidelines, standards and methods for “effective planning and design” for drainage policies and procedures in the city.
Veronica Trujillo, city engineer, said the manual will be broken into several chapters that range from the design of culverts to storage facilities and other drainage instruments.
“The application of the drainage criteria manual, once updated to Fremont’s demographic and the overall planning of new development, will be beneficial where applicable.”