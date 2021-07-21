Fremont Planning Commission unanimously approves preliminary, final replat for Tech Park

Previous revisions to the preliminary and final plat of the Fremont Tech Park failed at the council level following concern from surrounding citizens regarding the lack of an updated drainage study.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I had no idea that Fremont didn’t have a totally comprehensive drainage study,” he said. “With the city this size with a long history of flooding, I was just honestly stunned.”

A drainage study was completed in 2013 by the City of Fremont.

Despite the work it took to reach this point, Von Behren said he appreciated the work of the city to find a solution.

“We very much appreciate your help,” he said.

The Planning Commission also heard a presentation on ongoing work from the Public Works Department to produce a drainage criteria manual.

The manual, which could be adopted by the end of 2021 in anticipation of the upcoming construction season, is intended to establish guidelines, standards and methods for “effective planning and design” for drainage policies and procedures in the city.

Veronica Trujillo, city engineer, said the manual will be broken into several chapters that range from the design of culverts to storage facilities and other drainage instruments.