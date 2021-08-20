Fremont Police Department launches Drive Sober campaign

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pafford said the department’s biggest tip on staying safe during Labor Day weekend is avoid drinking and driving at any cost

“Think ahead, have a designated driver, have a friend in mind, use a rideshare program, walk, whatever you need to do, just don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve had anything to drink,” he said. “That’s the safest way to be.”

Other tips include calling 911 if a drunk driver is seen on the road or taking the keys away from a friend who is about to drink and drive and making plans to get them home safely.

In years past with Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Pafford said the department has seen success with its campaign.

“Our enhanced presence makes people feel safer, and we stop more vehicles,” he said. “We’re trying to improve the safety for everybody: motorists and even pedestrians, bicyclists, everything.”

Pafford said he appreciated the city of Fremont’s support of the campaign.

“We’re just going to give it a go, and hopefully people think ahead and don’t get behind the wheel if they’ve had anything to drink,” he said. “It makes it safer for everybody.”

