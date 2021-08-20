Fremont Police Department launches Drive Sober campaign

The Fremont Police Department will increase its efforts this Labor Day season during its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
From Aug. 20 to Sept. 6, FPD officers will participate in the campaign, which aims to protect communities by getting drunk drivers off the road.
“This is a national campaign that the state allows police departments and sheriff’s offices and state patrol to apply for extra funding to provide overtime officers to specifically focus on drivers that are possibly under the influence,” Sgt. Kurt Pafford said.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is ran by the United States Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration each year around Labor Day and New Year’s Day.
“We have applied for a grant, we’ve been approved for that and we’re going to have extra officers working outside of their normal schedule, working saturation patrol or focus patrol on traffic violations and looking for impaired drivers,” Pafford said.
While FPD’s campaign will remain within city limits, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over as well.
According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes that involved an alcohol-impaired driver in 2019. That same year, more than one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash.
Pafford said the department’s biggest tip on staying safe during Labor Day weekend is avoid drinking and driving at any cost
“Think ahead, have a designated driver, have a friend in mind, use a rideshare program, walk, whatever you need to do, just don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve had anything to drink,” he said. “That’s the safest way to be.”
Other tips include calling 911 if a drunk driver is seen on the road or taking the keys away from a friend who is about to drink and drive and making plans to get them home safely.
In years past with Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Pafford said the department has seen success with its campaign.
“Our enhanced presence makes people feel safer, and we stop more vehicles,” he said. “We’re trying to improve the safety for everybody: motorists and even pedestrians, bicyclists, everything.”
Pafford said he appreciated the city of Fremont’s support of the campaign.
“We’re just going to give it a go, and hopefully people think ahead and don’t get behind the wheel if they’ve had anything to drink,” he said. “It makes it safer for everybody.”