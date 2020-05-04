Fremont Police Department searching for missing woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Fremont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michelle K. Sell.

Sell, 61, is a white female who stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Sell was last seen at her residence at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, before leaving to take a walk. She was wearing blue jeans, white shoes and blue-framed glasses. She has not been heard from since.

If anyone knows where Sell is, they are asked to call the Fremont Police Department at 402-727-2677.

