Fremont Police Department welcomes two new officers, two to begin training

“The process usually breaks it down to showing that they’re good, quality people,” he said. “So I would say their background, their history and the interviews went well.”

At the end of August, Bottorff said McKenzie and Christensen will spend 15 weeks in Grand Island learning how to be a police officer and other skills such as shooting, driving, criminal law, building searches and de-escalation.

“After 15 weeks there, they then come back and spend another 12 to 14 weeks with the police department,” he said. “And we have an in-house field training program that they have to also successfully complete, so they will spend basically about six months in training before they go on their own.”

Bottorff said FPD looks for officers who are not only a good fit for the department, but someone who is a good fit for the city, with an approachable personality. All four of the new officers, he said, have met those requirements.

“We’re very excited, not only for Hunter and Ryan to begin their journey, but as Officers Jensen and Foster have started their journey and see where it takes them,” Bottorff said. “I’ve been doing it over 30-some years, and I look back on it and wonder where the time goes, and I really hope the career of law enforcement treats them as well as it has me.”