Fremont Police Department welcomes two new officers, two to begin training

After six months of training, two Fremont Police Department officers joined the department’s patrol division earlier this month.
Officers Garret Jensen and Jaydn Foster, who joined the department in late October, started their positions as officers on July 6.
Additionally, Hunter McKenzie and Ryan Christensen were sworn in at the Fremont Municipal Building on Monday. The two will start their training on Aug. 40.
“They’ll go through the normal orientation process of paperwork through the city, getting the equipment ordered, getting the stuff we have on hand issued to them and then training lined up at the Grand Island Police Training Center,” Lt. Kurt Bottorff said. “So there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff to be done when they first start.”
Jensen’s appointment was approved by the Fremont City Council on Oct. 8, while Foster’s was approved on Nov. 12.
“I did have them sit down with our two new officers yesterday, and they kind of just were able to meet by themselves and discuss kind of what to expect and the different types of things they’ll be going through,” Bottorff said. “So I thought that was a unique opportunity to share information with each other.”
Bottorff said the background checks for officers are thorough, with different types of testing and interviews. He said McKenzie and Christensen were the top two candidates that came out of the list.
“The process usually breaks it down to showing that they’re good, quality people,” he said. “So I would say their background, their history and the interviews went well.”
At the end of August, Bottorff said McKenzie and Christensen will spend 15 weeks in Grand Island learning how to be a police officer and other skills such as shooting, driving, criminal law, building searches and de-escalation.
“After 15 weeks there, they then come back and spend another 12 to 14 weeks with the police department,” he said. “And we have an in-house field training program that they have to also successfully complete, so they will spend basically about six months in training before they go on their own.”
Bottorff said FPD looks for officers who are not only a good fit for the department, but someone who is a good fit for the city, with an approachable personality. All four of the new officers, he said, have met those requirements.
“We’re very excited, not only for Hunter and Ryan to begin their journey, but as Officers Jensen and Foster have started their journey and see where it takes them,” Bottorff said. “I’ve been doing it over 30-some years, and I look back on it and wonder where the time goes, and I really hope the career of law enforcement treats them as well as it has me.”
McKenzie said he was looking forward to his career in law enforcement.
“I’m just excited to be a part of the Fremont Police Department, be a part of the team,” he said. “I’m happy to start and ready to get trained.”
