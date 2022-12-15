Fremont police dole out cash in holiday traffic effort

With the help of a generous anonymous donor, members of the Fremont Police Department doled out $5,000 in $100 increments to drivers around the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. The recipients were pulled over for very minor traffic violations.

Nobody got any tickets, and the money used for the program was derived from a private individual, not taxpayer funds, stressed Fremont Chief of Police Jeff Elliott.

“Every year, we do this Secret Santa giveaway where we stop people for minor traffic offenses, things we would not normally waste our time on, and we give them a card and $100 cash,” Elliott said. “An anonymous donor gives us a bunch of money each year and we give it away. We’ve been doing this for at least a decade.”

Under the program, teams of two police officers patrol the city for two days on the lookout for dilapidated, older or clearly lower value motor vehicles. The goal is to find residents who might be in financial need of extra money, Elliott explained.

The officers travel in pairs, he noted, to ensure financial responsibility and accountability for the funds and to prevent naysayers from making possible false claims about where the money ends up. All stops are tracked and documented to ensure the entire $5,000 is given away to drivers, he added.

“You make the stop, go to their window and say, ‘Hey, it is Christmas time,’ and instead of giving them a ticket, you give them a card with the $100 bill,” Elliott explained. “They are always – well, most people – are very thankful.”

Nobody within the department knows the identity of the anonymous donor, who allows for 50 drivers to be stopped, each receiving the $100 bill as a sign of good will.

“The whole idea behind it is to create good will between the community and the police department,” Elliott said.

The effort began at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, and ended Wednesday night, Dec. 14. The donations to scofflaw drivers are one of several undertaken by local law enforcement in the county around the holiday season.

The Fremont Police Department staff and officers raise private funds through the Fraternal Order of Police chapter in the city to do “Shop with a Cop” each Christmas season.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also gets in on the charitable fun, but doing its “Stuff the Cruiser” toy drive and charity effort.

Both the police and sheriff’s toy drives focus on not just toys, but essential wintertime clothing such as coats, hats, gloves, socks and other thermal outfits for local children and families who may not have the financial means to properly outfit the kiddos for Nebraska’s notoriously brutal, windy and bone-chilling cold winters.