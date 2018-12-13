On Wednesday, 50 lucky Fremont residents were fortunate enough to be pulled over by the Fremont Police Department for minor traffic violations.
That’s because, as part of an annual Christmas event, Fremont Police Department officers surprised 50 motorists with a gift of $100 instead of a traffic ticket.
The giveaway is made possible by an anonymous donor who, each year, provides the funding on condition that it be used specifically for this purpose. Now in its fifth year, the holiday tradition’s mission remains the same: to help build a positive relationship between local police officers and residents.
The tradition started as the country dealt with several high-profile police shootings that highlighted the strained relationships between some law enforcement officers and the communities they police, said Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliot. The anonymous donor wanted to help create positive reactions between law enforcement and citizens here in Fremont.
In past years, reactions to the gift giving have been very positive. Elliot recalls several individuals exiting their vehicles to hug the officers or crying out of joy. Others have relayed stories of need and noted how helpful the money would be.
“The officers certainly enjoy it,” Elliot said. “It’s nice because it certainly creates a sense that police aren’t always the bad guys.”
The donor gave $5,000 to the Police Department this year, meaning that 50 of Wednesday’s traffic stops yielded $100 gifts instead of tickets, Elliot said.
The traffic stops were made on individuals who were observed committing very minor traffic violations, Elliot said — in some cases, violations that may not usually warrant a stop. Last year, for instance, those included minor speeding infractions, having a dirty license plate, turning into the far lane or having a headlight or tail light out.
“We hear the usual, ‘what did I do? What did you pull me over for?’ then their response to getting a Christmas card and money is pretty strong,” Lt. Ed Watts told the Tribune last year. “We’ve had people in disbelief, we’ve had people actually cry and we’ve had people who are dealing with various family and personal issues at home. And this money was very needed and very helpful for this time of year. We’ve had people even ask to hug us, which is a little unusual, but it shows how positive the result of this is.”