Fremont Police investigate 2-vehicle accident

Fremont Police have been at the scene of a two-vehicle accident which occurred Saturday night in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
One of the vehicles was a motorcycle.
Sgt. Dominic Savio said one of the drivers was taken to Methodist Fremont Health and flown by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital.
No other information is available
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
