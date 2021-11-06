 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick top story

Fremont Police investigate 2-vehicle accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Two-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident occurred Saturday night in the 2300 block of E. 23rd Street in Fremont.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

Fremont Police have been at the scene of a two-vehicle accident which occurred Saturday night in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.

One of the vehicles was a motorcycle.

Sgt. Dominic Savio said one of the drivers was taken to Methodist Fremont Health and flown by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital.

No other information is available

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Lincoln man

Police arrest Lincoln man

At approximately 9:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Tyler A. Staehr, 41, of Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a…

Fremont teens face charges

Fremont teens face charges

At approximately 4:15 p.m., Nov. 2, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Fremont, were cited on suspicion of criminal mischief, …

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Nov. 3, Sergio Casillas, 26, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after an office…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 12:10 p.m., Oct. 30, Taylor A. Skinner, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 12:20 p.m., Oct. 31, Cesar O. Hinojosa, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license followin…

Woman faces assault charge

Woman faces assault charge

At approximately 1:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatc…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News