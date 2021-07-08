Fremont police officers hand out candy to public throughout June

Fremont Police Lt. Kurt Bottorff said the department’s candy handout extended beyond members of the public.

“I had people approaching me off-duty and everything going, ‘Hey, where’s my Twizzlers?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t have any with me,’” he said. “It really took off with a lot more excitement than what I really anticipated, so it was really successful.”

Throughout the month of June, the Fremont Police Department hosted its “Twizzler Sizzler Summer Fun 2021” program, which had officers handing out licorice to members of the community.

The program started when a representative from Baker’s reached out to Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott about a large amount of Twizzlers the grocery store had won in a contest.

“He wanted to share them with our agency to do some positive community reaching for individuals within the community,” Bottorff said. “So I got with him, and they gave us like 300 packages of Twizzlers.”

After storing the packages in his office, Bottorff said he came up with an idea to distribute the candy.