Fremont police recovering stolen vehicle from Johnson Lake

Fremont police spent Tuesday morning attempting to recover a stolen car from Johnson Lake after a 16-year-old suspect drove it into the lake Monday night.

According to Capt. Tom Christensen of the Fremont Fire Department, divers attempted to recover the truck, but due to windy conditions were pulled out.

Fremont Police Lieutenant Ed Watts said the car’s owner reported around 11:15 Monday night that she had exited her 2019 Ford Fusion at the 3200 block of Cherrywood Drive and left it unlocked with the keys inside to run an errand before it was stolen.

“It was just sometime later while they were on patrol, officers drove by Johnson Lake, where they located a vehicle partially submerged in the lake that fit the same physical description of the stolen car,” he said.

On Monday morning, the Fremont Police and Fire departments temporarily closed off part of Johnson Park to recover the vehicle, Watts said.

“I know they did just close off segments to it because they had vehicles in the parking lot, people using the sidewalk to try to recover the vehicle,” he said.

Watts said officers received information of a vehicle that was seen driving repeatedly by the stolen car.