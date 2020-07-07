Fremont police report no injuries or property damage on Fourth of July weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even with many people cooped up at their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Fourth of July was mostly uneventful for the Fremont Police Department.

“It was a fairly insignificant weekend, as far as fireworks go,” Lt. Ed Watts said. “We had no injuries. We had no property damage, nothing like that.”

Although he wasn’t sure how this year’s Fourth of July compared to years prior, Watts said the department only had five complaints on the day of the holiday.

“We had 15 fireworks complaints in total, but they were all just people shooting off loud fireworks, people shooting off fireworks late,” he said. “They were given warnings to comply. Nobody was arrested. Nobody was cited.”

Fremont’s annual fireworks display at Christensen Field still took place last Friday, with many residents watching the show from their cars.

While Fremont was mostly quiet this year, Omaha saw approximately 60 fireworks-related injuries this summer, including a 34-year-old man who severely damaged his hand with a failed firework on Saturday, according to the Omaha World-Herald.