Fremont Police are looking for 17-year-old Jaxon Frazier.

The teen was 16 when he was reported missing on March 20. He may be in the area of Fremont, North Bend, Omaha or Valley.

Frazier is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes. No clothing description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 402-727-2677, CrimeStoppers at 402-727-4002 or by P3 App.