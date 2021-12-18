Fremont Police seeing success with community service officers, mental health specialist

With its co-responder program and new community service officers, Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott said the department has been helped immensely.

“It’s apparent that while a lot of people call the police for situations because they don’t know who else to call, the police are not, in their traditional role, always able to best respond to those,” he said. “And we’re trying to diversify to allow a better response to the community for situations that don’t necessarily call for enforcement of the law.”

Through the program, FPD has three community service officers responding to non-emergencies, as well as a behavioral health specialist to deal with cases of mental health issues.

In 2017, Elliott said FPD was given a federal grant for a part-time mental health co-responder from Lutheran Family Services, who worked 20 hours a week in Fremont and the other 20 in Omaha.

The co-responder accompanied police on calls where mental health was an issue, including threats of suicide, alcohol or drug use and other social services.

“The mental health co-responder was designed to try to assist those people in finding other resources other than police resources to address some of their problems,” Elliott said.

Additionally, Elliott said the mental health co-responder is better trained in dealing with some of the issues that these people present than police officers.

“So part of the goal is when we take that person out there that it doesn’t turn into an enforcement situation,” he said.

City Administrator Brian Newton said in a city update that the use of co-responders began in the late 1990s in California and has been adopted by police departments around the country since then.

The co-responder program aims to provide crisis de-escalation and behavioral health screening and assessment to prevent unnecessary incarcerations and alternate care in non-restrictive environments.

“I commend Chief Elliot for implementing measures to more effectively respond to non-emergency calls,” Newton said in the update.

Although the co-responder program ended in 2019, Elliott said he found the role to be extremely beneficial to the department.

“My staff were all begging me to get this position back, and so I talked with Brian Newton and we adjusted our personnel numbers so that we could bring that position back into the police budget,” he said.

The budget, approved in September, also allowed for the addition of three community service officers. Compared to a police officer, a community service officer handles city ordinance violations and animal control issues.

For example, Elliott said if a dog was loose or somebody got bit by one a year ago, police officers had to go out on the calls.

“Now, the CSOs are handling those and police officers have more time to do proactive traffic enforcement, patrol, more thorough investigations, things like that,” he said.

Along with the return of the mental health co-responder, Elliott said he’s glad to see the addition of the CSOs.

“Both of these programs I believe are going to be very beneficial,” he said. “I think that over the last 10 years, a lot of things have changed in law enforcement, and this is our attempt to change with the times.”

