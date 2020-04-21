Fremont post office seeing decline in mail due to coronavirus

The office’s carriers have moved to knocking on doors as opposed to ringing doorbells to avoid contact with more heavily touched places. The protocol has also been changed for items that require a signature, Goodwin said.

“In lieu of handing the scanner to the customer, the carrier inputs the customer’s name, and then in the signature line, we’re writing ‘C19’ in the route assignment,” he said. “So that’s a different procedure that we’ve had to go with.”

At the post office itself, Goodwin said the floor has been marked in 6-foot increments, with signs asking customers to maintain distance between one another.

“We’ve put Plexiglas up at each window and the instructions for the customer to put the item that they’re mailing on the counter and then step back behind the line,” he said. “And then the clerk behind the counter grabs the item and weighs or measures it and handles it. So there is a separation between the customer and the employee.”

But even with the pandemic, Goodwin said the hours of the office hasn’t been reduced or changed.

“We’re doing thorough cleaning in the customer areas and in the employee areas by our custodian,” he said. “So we’re doing everything we can to keep people safe.”