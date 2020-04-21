Fremont post office seeing decline in mail due to coronavirus

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the United States Post Office in Fremont has seen a decline in its mail.
“Packages, they kind of fluctuate, there may be a slight increase in those,” Postmaster Kyle Goodwin said. “But we’ve had quite a bit less mail, as far as letters and large packages go.”
Across the country, the United States Postal Service has seen a massive drop in mail volumes, with the agency facing a net operating loss of more than $22 billion over the next 18 months and $54 billion over the longer term.
“As Congress and the Administration take steps to support businesses and industries around the country, it is imperative that they also take action to shore up the finances of the Postal Service, and enable us to continue to fulfill our indispensable role during the pandemic, and to play an effective role in the nation’s economic recovery,” USPS Postmaster General and CEO Megan Brennan said in a press release on April 10.
The Fremont post office has had to change its day-to-day operations as a result, supplying its employees with personal protective equipment and providing them with the training to use them.
“We had a morning huddle where we would group together for a safety briefing,” Goodwin said. “Now, we have to spread out to practice social distancing.”
The office’s carriers have moved to knocking on doors as opposed to ringing doorbells to avoid contact with more heavily touched places. The protocol has also been changed for items that require a signature, Goodwin said.
“In lieu of handing the scanner to the customer, the carrier inputs the customer’s name, and then in the signature line, we’re writing ‘C19’ in the route assignment,” he said. “So that’s a different procedure that we’ve had to go with.”
At the post office itself, Goodwin said the floor has been marked in 6-foot increments, with signs asking customers to maintain distance between one another.
“We’ve put Plexiglas up at each window and the instructions for the customer to put the item that they’re mailing on the counter and then step back behind the line,” he said. “And then the clerk behind the counter grabs the item and weighs or measures it and handles it. So there is a separation between the customer and the employee.”
But even with the pandemic, Goodwin said the hours of the office hasn’t been reduced or changed.
“We’re doing thorough cleaning in the customer areas and in the employee areas by our custodian,” he said. “So we’re doing everything we can to keep people safe.”
Goodwin said he believes the office will be able to bounce back after the pandemic has ended, as the employees are still doing their job, just in a different manner.
“We may have different practices that we’re accommodating during this time frame to keep ourselves and our customers safe, but for the most part, we’re still able to do our job,” he said. “We’re collecting mail, we’re sorting mail, we’re delivering mail.”
