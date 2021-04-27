Fremont prepares to host first-ever Hispanic festival in May

Just days after Cinco de Mayo, Fremont will host a festival celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage in the area.
The Fremont Hispanic Festival will take place on Saturday, May 8 at John C. Fremont Park. The family-friendly event will begin at 10 a.m. and will conclude at midnight following a concert.
The daylong festival will begin with a parade route along Main Street. The staging area for the parade route will be held on First Street, with the route ending at Park Avenue.
Those interested in entering a float into the parade or assisting as a volunteer can email Rossana Jaeger at rossana@fremontunitedway.org. Individuals interested in sponsoring the festival can email Lauren Foster at lauren.foster@fremontecodev.org.
The deadline for parade entry or sponsorship is May 3.
Following the parade, a family friendly festival will begin at John C. Fremont Park. The festival will offer a variety of activities, entertainment and cultural experiences, including:
- Craft booths
- Dance performers
- Ethnic foods
- Music
- Live entertainment
The Greater Fremont Development Council is encouraging community members interested in attending the festival to visit the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Fremont or Fremont Area United Way to pick up a Hispanic Festival bingo card.
All events happening at the park will conclude by 9 p.m.
Later that night, an adult concert will take place in the Ilgenfritz Parking Lot located between Third and Fourth streets. The concert, a 21-plus event, will open with a DJ at 7:30 p.m. followed by a band performance at 9 p.m.
The concert is expected to conclude at midnight.
Bertha Quintero, the owner of Fremont's Reinita Restaurant, is one of the organizers of the Fremont Hispanic Festival. She said the opportunity to share Hispanic culture with the Fremont community is exciting.
“I feel so happy that this event is happening. We always wanted to have the opportunity to share with the whole community all the delicious food and beautiful heritage from our various countries of origin," she said.