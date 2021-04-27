Fremont prepares to host first-ever Hispanic festival in May

Just days after Cinco de Mayo, Fremont will host a festival celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage in the area.

The Fremont Hispanic Festival will take place on Saturday, May 8 at John C. Fremont Park. The family-friendly event will begin at 10 a.m. and will conclude at midnight following a concert.

The daylong festival will begin with a parade route along Main Street. The staging area for the parade route will be held on First Street, with the route ending at Park Avenue.

Those interested in entering a float into the parade or assisting as a volunteer can email Rossana Jaeger at rossana@fremontunitedway.org. Individuals interested in sponsoring the festival can email Lauren Foster at lauren.foster@fremontecodev.org.

The deadline for parade entry or sponsorship is May 3.

Following the parade, a family friendly festival will begin at John C. Fremont Park. The festival will offer a variety of activities, entertainment and cultural experiences, including:

Craft booths

Dance performers

Ethnic foods

Music

Live entertainment