Fremont Presbyterian Church to host Breakfast with Santa

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

Breakfast with Santa is set from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Fremont Presbyterian Church at Linden and Nye avenues in Fremont.

Families are invited to visit with Santa and take photos, receive gift bags, enjoy a pancake breakfast, make Christmas crafts, and read stories with Mrs. Claus.

Life Choices Jump Start

