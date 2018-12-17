Fremont Public Schools has announced the following schedule for the holiday break:
Wednesday: Fremont High School has quarterfinals in the morning and no school in the afternoon. Elementary schools have a 2:05 p.m. dismissal. Johnson Crossing will have a 2:25 p.m. dismissal. Fremont Middle School will have a 2:35 p.m. dismissal.
Thursday: No school at Fremont Learn Learning due to a teacher work day. Fremont High School will have quarterfinals in the morning and no school in the afternoon.
Friday: No school at elementary schools, Fremont Middle School, Fremont High School, Johnson Crossing, Learning Center, Pathfinder and Young Adult Programs due to a teacher work day.
Dec. 24 –Jan. 3: No school district-wide due to holiday break.
Jan. 4: No school district-wide due to a teacher work day.
Jan. 7: Classes resume for elementary schools, Fremont Middle School, Fremont High School, Johnson Crossing, Learning Center, Pathfinder and Young Adult Programs. The preschool programs will not have school Jan. 7-9.