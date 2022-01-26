Fremont Public Schools announces updated COVID-19 protocol

Fremont Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon some changes to its COVID-19 protocols.

The district will move back to a mask choice/mask recommended policy. The changes are in response to the decreased number of individuals who have recently contracted the virus, it said in a press release.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have utilized our own district numbers to make decisions — several weeks ago the numbers were trending in the wrong direction and rapidly increasing. When the mask requirement was put in place, we stated that when the trend reverses we would reconsider, that’s where our data is leading us,” said FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard. “During the first semester, we know these advanced protocols worked to mitigate the spread of the virus."

Shepard added that precautions need to be made moving forward.

"As we move past the Omicron variant, we are still going to see positive COVID cases and other seasonal illnesses such as colds and influenza," he said. "Please stay home if you are sick, stay home if you have not been fever-free for 24 hours without medication and stay home if you have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results."

The outlined changes which are slated to begin Jan. 27 are as follows:

Social distancing Breakfast/lunch: Implement protocols to achieve social distance. Entry into buildings: Temperatures will be taken upon arrival at the beginning of the school day and for entry/access to all FPS facilities including for extracurricular activities. Classroom spacing: Classrooms will be arranged in a fashion that allows for maximum spacing between desks/tables with desks all facing the same direction when possible. Activities: We encourage fans to sit in pods (family members and those with whom they otherwise socialize).

Transportation Students and staff will be required to wear masks while riding on district-owned/leased/chartered buses. Buses will be disinfected at the conclusion of routes.

Daily Temperature Screening Temperatures will be screened at all sites for anyone entering the facility. Individuals with a temperature above 100.0°F will not be permitted in the facility. Temperatures will be screened at all activity/athletic events.

PPE and Cleaning The district and contracted cleaning services will increase the intensity of cleaning services and continue the daily use of electrostatic charged spraying equipment. Hand sanitizer will be readily available and its use is strongly encouraged. Masks will no longer be required, but are strongly recommended.

Field Trips Field trips will be limited and only approved after careful consideration by district administration.

Outside Visitors Schools will be closed to outside visitors during the school day — exceptions will be made for curriculum-based presenters/volunteers. Outside visitors during the school day are required to wear masks while in the building.

Vaccine Clinics The district will continue to work with Three Rivers on providing opportunities for staff and students (with parent permission).

Close Contact Exposures/Household Contact Exposures Positive individuals must quarantine for five days, if returning for days 6-10 a mask is required.



If unvaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, quarantine for five to 10 days, if returning for days 6-10 a mask is required.



If vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, wear a mask for 10 days or stay home for 10 days.

EPI-Links EPI-Links are defined as three or more positive cases within a cohort group (classroom, sports team, activity, club) in close contact. Masks may be required for the cohort for a specified period of time. Quarantine or masking is required for close contacts.



