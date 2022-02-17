Fremont Public Schools approved of 'Threat Assessment' app.

Fremont Public Schools announced the start date for the implementation of the P3 Campus app during the board’s recent monthly meeting.

The app is intended to better assess student issues.

P3 Campus is an anonymous reporting platform for students within school districts. The app allows students to anonymously report problems within schools that can range from violence and drugs to the less severe, but nonetheless important, reports.

“They know a lot of things we don’t,” said Kevin Kavan, FPS district security coordinator. “I think we’ve done a good job at saying ‘If you see something, say something’ but I think we need to give them something else,”

Kavan cited other benefits of the app.

“Over time, we realized that this can be used to not only report violent situations, but kids would report less severe things. Things that we know could turn into more severe actions,” Kavan said.

The P3 campus system already has had a trial run in districts in different states, with Colorado being the heaviest user of the system.

Statistics from Colorado districts show some of the most common reports the app receives. The most common reports include suicidal thoughts or tendencies, bullying and cyberbullying along with drugs.

P3 Campus also showed that its most popular time for reports was 9 p.m., much later than when school counselors and teachers would be available to talk with students.

Kavan also presented the vetting process for reports. According to Kavan, prank tips were a concern for FPS.

“A vetting process will take place beforehand by Boys Town consultants, who will handle the reports first, then feedback any relevant information to the school district or police department,” Kavan said.

The implementation of the app within FPS is slated to launch on March 21.

At the meeting, the school board also approved the purchase of a residential property at 505 S. H St. for $190,000.

The property purchase comes from the district’s idea of putting in a “drive” from H St. to Washington Elementary. The district also had the area appraised, with a value of $195,000.

The board also approved the Fremont Education Association’s settlement for years 2022 to 2023. The settlement included a package increase of 3.27%, which will move the base pay for FPS up to $38,416 annually, an $8,000 flat-salary stipend and employer paid insurance premium option for $4,000.

Fremont High School also received a $7,500 donation from Big Red Keno at the meeting.

The donation from Big Red Keno comes from the Big Red Impact Grant for Science and Technology. The donation is intended to be used for the development of the robotics lab, club and curriculum at FHS.

