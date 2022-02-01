Fremont Public Schools lifts mask mandate, releases COVID numbers.

Fremont Public Schools released information Friday relating to students and staff being absent due to COVID.

The release stated 32 students were not in school because of a positive COVID-19 test with 55 others being quarantined by exposure to a positive case. The total number of students out of school on Friday for any illness was 157.

Four employees were not in school because of a positive COVID-19 test with six others being quarantined by exposure to a positive case. The total number of employees who were not at work on Friday for any reason was 36.

It is a significant drop in the number of quarantines and absences compared to the start of January. On Jan. 7, 72 students were quarantined and 202 absent for any illness.

The number of actual COVID-positive cases increased throughout the month from 24 positive cases to the current 32.

Along with these numbers, the percentage of staff and students affected by COVID has stayed relatively at the same margin, with less than 1% of staff and students affected across the district.

FPS reported that the number of students last week trended downward with less than 0.64% out with a positive test and 4.27% out for illness (including those positive for COVID) or quarantine.

Hope Pierce, Coordinator of Communications & Public Relations at Fremont Public Schools, reminded students, staff and family of the district’s sick policy.

“Stay home if you are sick. Stay home if you have not been fever-free for 24 hours without medication. Stay home if you have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results,” Peirce wrote on the release.

On Jan. 18, FPS invoked a mask mandate at all schools, citing the concerns of the surge of the Omicron variant. Last week, FPS lifted the mandate with Mark Shepard, Fremont Public Schools superintendent advising the return of standard protocol at the district.

“This week we ended the mask requirement and moved back to a mask choice and mask recommended policy. We are continuing to operate in our advanced protocol which involves temperature taking upon entry of our buildings,” Shepard said.

Fremont Public Schools also wished to notify parents and staff alike that Three Rivers Public Health is offering free community testing in conjunction with Total Wellness.

Testing will be Tuesdays 8:30 a.m.—3 p.m.; Wednesdays 8:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m.; Thursdays 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Fridays 1-5 p.m. Testing will be located at 210 East Military Ave.

