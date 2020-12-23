Fremont Public Schools reflects on COVID-19's impact on fall semester

Those issues that persisted throughout the first quarter of the school year was the increased workload placed on teachers and parents across all grade levels.

"The challenge is that it is new learning,” Brent Cudly, director of professional learning and federal programs at FPS, said in a November interview. “ ... You know, I feel like everybody understands why we need it, but it certainly can be challenging at times to be focusing on two different groups of kids.”

Fremont Education Association President Doug Sheppard said online learning provides different challenges for teachers across all grade levels. When dealing with in-person learners, virtual learners and even hybrid students who are transitioning back and forth between the two mediums due to quarantine, Sheppard said time management has become a consistent area of concern.

"I think one of the things that our teachers want me to communicate with our administration is to keep letting them know, whether it's our school board or administration, that they do need more time," he said.

Sheppard said he is planning on meeting with administration throughout winter break to focus on areas of improvement for the spring semester.