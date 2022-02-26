Fremont Public Schools release COVID update, availability for spring musical tickets.

A Fremont Public Schools spokesperson continues to urge public safety as numbers of COVID-19 cases and quarantines decline in the district.

“Stay home if you are sick,” said Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations at FPS. “Stay home if you have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication. Stay home if you have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.”

FPS is still seeing a significant decline in COVID-19 cases and quarantines. Five students were not in school Wednesday because of a positive COVID-19 test, while seven others were quarantined due to exposure to a positive case.

A total of 187 students out of school for any illness on Friday.

No staff members missed school due to a positive COVID-19 test. One other staff or faculty member in the district was quarantined due to exposure to a positive case.

FPS said employees not at work on Friday for any reason totaled 35.

These numbers show a significant drop in the number of active COVID cases and quarantines among students throughout February, in comparison to the end of January.

On Jan. 28, 32 students tested positive for COVID-19 while 55 students were quarantined for exposure.

The number of absent-due-to-any-illness cases at FPS has been increasing slightly from January through February with 157 absences reported Jan. 28 and 186 cases reported Feb. 11.

For this week, 0.10% of FPS students were out due to a positive test and 3.74% of students were out for any illness (including those positive for COVID) or quarantine.

This represents less than 1% than staff and students from all schools combined.

This week, Fremont Public Schools began using its standard protocols due to the decreased number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19.

FPS also reminded the public that the Three Rivers Public Health Department is offering free community testing in conjunction with Total Wellness.

The testing times and days for next week are as follows:

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday;

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday;

The testing will take place at 210 E. Military Ave., in Fremont, across from the downtown Runza restaurant location.

Besides providing COVID statistics, FPS made an announcement regarding its spring musical, as previously reported.

Tickets are now available for the FHS Spring Musical, “Oklahoma!”

The show will open on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. with two additional performances on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. and March 13 at 2:30 p.m.

