Fremont Public Schools releases COVID update, announces no school late next week

Fremont Public Schools is seeing a significant decline in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

FPS provided statistics on absentees along with announcements of future events.

Fourteen students were not in school Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test, while 11 others were quarantined due to exposure to a positive case. A total of 186 students out of school for any illness on Friday.

As for FPS employees, one staff member was not in school because of a positive COVID-19 test. No other staff or faculty throughout the district was quarantined due to exposure to a positive case.

FPS said the number of employees not at work on Friday for any reason was 44.

These numbers show a significant drop in the number of active COVID cases and quarantines among students in comparison to the end of January.

On Jan 28, 32 students tested positive for COVID-19 while 55 students were quarantined for exposure.

The number of absent-due-to-any-illness cases at FPS increased slightly going into February with 157 absences reported Jan 28, increasing the any-illness cases by 29.

Less than 1% of staff and students from all schools combined have been affected.

Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations at FPS, reminds students, staff and families of the district’s policy regarding illness.

“Stay home if you are sick,” Pierce said in a prepared statement. “Stay home if you have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication. Stay home if you have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.”

This week, Fremont Public Schools began using its standard protocols due to the decreased number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19.

“As we continue to monitor illnesses within the schools, changes in our numbers indicating a trend could create the need for advanced protocol again,” Pierce said.

FPS also reminds the public that the Three Rivers Public Health Department is offering free community testing in conjunction with Total Wellness.

Testing times and days are:

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday;

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday;

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday;

1-5 p.m. Friday.

The testing will take place at 210 E. Military Ave., in Fremont, across from the downtown Runza restaurant location.

Besides providing COVID statistics, FPS made an announcement, saying there will be no school for students, Thursday, Feb. 17 through the weekend.

