Fremont Public Schools releases COVID update, weekly activities.

Fremont Public Schools is seeing a significant decline in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

FPS provided statistics on absentees along with announcements of future events.

Nine students were not in school Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test, while 25 others were quarantined due to exposure to a positive case.

A total of 170 students out of school for any illness on Friday was 170.

As for FPS employees, four were not in school because of a positive COVID-19 test.

No other staff or faculty throughout the district was quarantined due to exposure to a positive case.

FPS said the number of employees not at work on Friday for any reason was 31.

These numbers show a significant drop in the number of active COVID cases and quarantines among students in comparison to the end of January.

On Jan 28, 32 students tested positive for COVID-19 while 55 students were quarantined for exposure.

The number of absent-due-to-any-illness cases at FPS increased slightly going into February with 157 absences reported Jan 28, increasing the any-illness cases by 13.

Less than 1% of staff and students from all schools combined have been affected.

Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations at FPS, reminds students, staff and families of the district’s policy regarding illness.

“Stay home if you are sick,” Pierce said in a prepared statement. “Stay home if you have not been fever free for 24 hours without medication. Stay home if you have been tested for COVID-19 and have not received your test results.”

FPS also reminds the public that the Three Rivers Public Health Department is offering free community testing in conjunction with Total Wellness.

Testing times and days are:

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday;

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday;

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday

1-5 p.m. Friday.

The testing will take place at 210 E. Military Ave., in Fremont, across from the downtown Runza restaurant location.

Besides providing COVID statistic, FPS made these announcements:

Tuesday—Girls Junior Tigers will scrimmage during the varsity girls basketball halftime. It also will be Juice Stop Night with a shoot-out for Juice Stop gear and gift cards.

Friday—Community Pink Out Night with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. It will include raffle prizes, including a $500 half court shot sponsored by Nebraska Orthopedic.

FPS has begun accepting registrations for new students for the 2022-2023 school year. Those needing to register are preschool and kindergarten students, along with any students new to the area that who will attend FPS the next school year. For more information, go to student registration on the Fremont Public Schools website.

