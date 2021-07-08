Fremont Public Schools releases draft plan for 2021-22 school year

Fremont Public Schools is seeking public feedback regarding its Return to In-Person Instruction Plan for the 2021-22 school year.
The draft, which was published for public feedback on the district’s website on July 6, provides an overview of the school’s plan to return to the classroom this August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The draft features several components, including the district’s plan for mask usage, social distancing, contact tracing and efforts to provide vaccinations to school communities.
FPS will not require face masks to be worn by staff and students at the beginning of the school year. However, the district encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to continue wearing masks.
The district may temporarily require face masks for staff and students within a specific building if COVID-19 cases rise, according to the draft.
When FPS unveiled its return-to-school blueprint for the 2020-21 school year in July 2020, it took a harder stance on mask usage by mandating them throughout the district.
At that time, the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction experienced a weekly positivity rate of around 11%.
FPS will also look to practice social distancing “to the greatest extent possible” as the school year begins, according to the draft. Safety protocols include the removal of nonessential furniture to maximize the distance between students, the optional use of physical, plexi-glass barriers and limiting non-essential visitors and volunteers should case levels increase in the district.
FPS will revert to normal health procedures during the 2021-22 school year after 3RPHD announced it would discontinue contact tracing, isolation and quarantines due to low levels of transmission.
That means students and staff who are sick must stay home and are required to be fever free for 24 hours before returning to school. Students and staff will also be encouraged to test for COVID-19 if they have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms.
Students will continue to be excused for COVID-related absences, according to the draft.
FPS will also continue to monitor information regarding vaccinations and provide updates to staff, students and parents throughout the year.
The school district had vaccination clinics for its staff in early March. During the course of those clinics, the majority of FPS’s full-time and part-time positions received their COVID-19 vaccine.
Families interested in viewing the district’s plan in full can visit: https://fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021/.
The website also includes a survey that FPS families can complete regarding the plan. The survey will be open through July 16.
“As part of the Federal ESSERS III Assurances and in order for school districts to qualify for the funding, the district is required to make publicly available (on the district’s website) our plan for safe return to in-person instruction and provide an opportunity for public input,” Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl said in a press release.