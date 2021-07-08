Fremont Public Schools releases draft plan for 2021-22 school year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

FPS will revert to normal health procedures during the 2021-22 school year after 3RPHD announced it would discontinue contact tracing, isolation and quarantines due to low levels of transmission.

That means students and staff who are sick must stay home and are required to be fever free for 24 hours before returning to school. Students and staff will also be encouraged to test for COVID-19 if they have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms.

Students will continue to be excused for COVID-related absences, according to the draft.

FPS will also continue to monitor information regarding vaccinations and provide updates to staff, students and parents throughout the year.

The school district had vaccination clinics for its staff in early March. During the course of those clinics, the majority of FPS’s full-time and part-time positions received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Families interested in viewing the district’s plan in full can visit: https://fremonttigers.org/return-to-school-2021/.

The website also includes a survey that FPS families can complete regarding the plan. The survey will be open through July 16.