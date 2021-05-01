Fremont Public Schools releases weekly COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools released its weekly update detailing current COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines on Friday.

Five students were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release. No employees have tested positive for the virus.

The release also stated that 10 students and one employee were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.

As of Friday, 199 students are enrolled in the virtual school option. This represents approximately 4% of the overall student enrollment of 4,857.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County remained this week at 2.05—low orange. As a reminder, the dial utilizes nine data points on a rolling three-week average. This week’s decrease is due to a change in the data points no longer being equally weighted. An additional, ninth, data point was added to factor in the number of individuals ages 16 and up that have been fully vaccinated.