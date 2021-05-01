Fremont Public Schools releases weekly COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools released its weekly update detailing current COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines on Friday.
Five students were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release. No employees have tested positive for the virus.
The release also stated that 10 students and one employee were not in school that day due to quarantine.
The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.
As of Friday, 199 students are enrolled in the virtual school option. This represents approximately 4% of the overall student enrollment of 4,857.
The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County remained this week at 2.05—low orange. As a reminder, the dial utilizes nine data points on a rolling three-week average. This week’s decrease is due to a change in the data points no longer being equally weighted. An additional, ninth, data point was added to factor in the number of individuals ages 16 and up that have been fully vaccinated.
Graduation will take place on May 15 at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center in two sessions. Students with last names beginning with A-K will graduate at 1 p.m. Students with last names beginning with L-Z will graduate at 3 p.m. Six tickets will be provided to each student’s family. The graduation ceremonies will not be open to the public.
Three Rivers Public Health Department will host a vaccination clinic to students 16 years and older. The clinics will distribute the Pfizer vaccine and will be operated by 3RPHD.
Parents and students can sign up for the clinic via a link distributed by the school or by calling 402-936-3201 or emailing 3RPHD at makayla@3rphd.org.